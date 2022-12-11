scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 11, 2022

Mira Rajput slaps brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter as they recreate an iconic scene, Shahid Kapoor asks ‘Dil kya chahta hai’. Watch

Shahid Kapoor, his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor, and brother Ishaan Khatter had a fun-filled Sunday. They recreated a Dil Chahta Hai scene with hilarious results.

Ishaan, Mira, ShahidShahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and Mira Rajput's Sunday fun crack all. (Photo: Shahid Kapoor/Instagram)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Trust Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira Rajput Kapoor, and his brother Ishaan Khatter to give us content on a lazy Sunday afternoon. As the trio met at Shahid and Mira’s new home over a cup of coffee, they decided to recreate a scene from Dil Chahta Hai with hilarious results.

Shahid and little brother and actor Ishaan Khatter kick-started their Sunday with ‘morning rides’. Shahid also shared a mirror selfie with Ishaan as they enjoyed their bike rides. The two were then joined by Mira. Shahid shared a video on his Instagram story where Mira was seen sitting with Ishaan, and the actor captioned it, “Gyaani Maa giving life advice to baba Ishu.”

See photos from Shahid Kapoor and brother Ishaan Khatter’s Sunday:

(Photo: Shahid Kapoor/Instagram) (Photo: Shahid Kapoor/Instagram) (Photo: Shahid Kapoor/Instagram)
Also read |Ishaan Khatter says Mira Rajput is the ‘most complaining’ member of the family: ‘She complains all the time, but in a cute way’

Mira then shared two boomerang videos of Shahid and wrote with the clips, “Meet Kiran, She doesn’t stop.”

(Photo: Mira Rajput Kapoor/Instagram) (Photo: Mira Rajput Kapoor/Instagram)

Shahid too shared his photo and wrote, “Meanwhile Me.” Making fun of Mira, Shahid’s other boomerang video was captioned as, “Samjhe tum!!”

(Photo: Shahid Kapoor/Instagram) (Photo: Shahid Kapoor/Instagram)

Sharing photos taken by Shahid, Mira wrote, “Feeling like a Christmas bauble 🍬 📸 @shahidkapoor.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

They also made a fun reel. Shahid, Ishaan and Mira recreated an iconic scenes from the film Dil Chahta Hai where the girlfriend of Saif Ali Khan’s character breaks up with him. With a few changes, the scene had Shahid stepping in for Aamir while Ishaan was the hapless Saif. As he gets mock-slapped by Mira in the reel, both she and Ishaan burst out laughing. Sharing the reel, Shahid wrote, “Dil kya chahta hai ?! 👋.” The video got many reactions.

Watch Shahid, Ishaan and Mira’s fun reel:

Actor Kriti Sanon wrote, “Crack!!! 😂,” while Raashii Khanna wrote, “So cute you guys! 😂❤️.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-12-2022 at 06:05:27 pm
Next Story

BJP and Ambedkar: Maharashtra minister not first party leader to spark row

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s first wedding anniversary vacation is all kinds of goals
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 11: Latest News
Advertisement
close