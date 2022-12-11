Mira Rajput slaps brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter as they recreate an iconic scene, Shahid Kapoor asks ‘Dil kya chahta hai’. Watch

Trust Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira Rajput Kapoor, and his brother Ishaan Khatter to give us content on a lazy Sunday afternoon. As the trio met at Shahid and Mira’s new home over a cup of coffee, they decided to recreate a scene from Dil Chahta Hai with hilarious results.

Shahid and little brother and actor Ishaan Khatter kick-started their Sunday with ‘morning rides’. Shahid also shared a mirror selfie with Ishaan as they enjoyed their bike rides. The two were then joined by Mira. Shahid shared a video on his Instagram story where Mira was seen sitting with Ishaan, and the actor captioned it, “Gyaani Maa giving life advice to baba Ishu.”

See photos from Shahid Kapoor and brother Ishaan Khatter’s Sunday:

Mira then shared two boomerang videos of Shahid and wrote with the clips, “Meet Kiran, She doesn’t stop.”

Shahid too shared his photo and wrote, “Meanwhile Me.” Making fun of Mira, Shahid’s other boomerang video was captioned as, “Samjhe tum!!”

Sharing photos taken by Shahid, Mira wrote, “Feeling like a Christmas bauble 🍬 📸 @shahidkapoor.”

They also made a fun reel. Shahid, Ishaan and Mira recreated an iconic scenes from the film Dil Chahta Hai where the girlfriend of Saif Ali Khan’s character breaks up with him. With a few changes, the scene had Shahid stepping in for Aamir while Ishaan was the hapless Saif. As he gets mock-slapped by Mira in the reel, both she and Ishaan burst out laughing. Sharing the reel, Shahid wrote, “Dil kya chahta hai ?! 👋.” The video got many reactions.

Actor Kriti Sanon wrote, “Crack!!! 😂,” while Raashii Khanna wrote, “So cute you guys! 😂❤️.”