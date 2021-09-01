Mira Rajput shares photos from daughter Misha’s rainbow-themed birthday bash: ‘Ready to retire…’

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s daughter Misha Kapoor turned five last month. Mira ensured that her rainbow-themed birthday party was a colourful one in all respects, filled with balloons, cake and streamers.

Sharing pictures from the birthday bash on her Instagram handle, Mira wrote, “This year M’s birthday was all about rainbow, bright colours, and less complicated decor! Last year I was super excited to be a DIY party planner. Two birthdays and a year later, all I can think of is arriving at the birthday like a guest!” For food, Mira had laid out paper straws, disposable plates, cups, forks and spoons. There was also some chinaware for the adults, at the main table. The number 5 was pasted at the front in a yellow colour. There was also cake, which was decorated in red, yellow, green, and blue.

Mira also mentioned that for Misha’s fifth birthday, she had reduced the decoration and opted for lights that can be used later. She wrote, “I reduced the decor fuzz and switched it with fun lights instead that were easier to handle and use in many ways (and later too).”

There were framed photos of Misha with Shahid and Mira on the table. Mira did not share any photo of Misha in her post. “I’d love to know how you all are celebrating kiddie birthdays cause I am ready to retire and I have another one in 4 days,” Mira added, referring to her son Zain, who was on September 5, 2018.

Mira and Shahid got married in 2015. The couple welcomed Misha in 2016, and their second child Zain Kapoor was born in 2018.

On the work front Shahid is awaiting the release of his film Jersey, which is the Hindi adaptation of a Telugu film of the same name. He will also be seen in a web series by Raj and DK of The Family Man fame.