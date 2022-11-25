Mira Rajput gets ‘goosebumps’ watching mum-in-law Neliima Azeem’s old kathak performance, shot just six month’s after Shahid Kapoor’s birth

Mira Rajput has always had a fondness for her mother-in-law Neliima Azeem, and vice versa. Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s mother is also a trained classical dancer, and Mira put the spotlight on her talents in a recent Instagram video.

On Thursday night, Mira shared an old video of Neliima Azeem‘s kathak performance on Instagram stories. Calling her mother-in-law a ‘beautiful artist’, Mira shared that the performance took place just six months after Shahid Kapoor’s birth.

Sharing glimpses of Neliima Azeem’s old performance, Mira wrote: “I get goosebumps everytime I see my mum-in-law perform…She’s such a beautiful artist, and I am amazed by how her feet move with so much speed and grace at the same time. Her feet could be racing in tatkar but you’ll never notice instability. Legendary. @neliimaazeem performing like a dream 6 months after Mr K was born.”

See Mira’s posts for mother-in-law Neliima Azeem here:

(Photo: Mira Rajput/Instagram) (Photo: Mira Rajput/Instagram)

(Photo: Mira Rajput/Instagram) (Photo: Mira Rajput/Instagram)

Watch Neliima Azeem’s old Kathak performance:

Mira often speaks highly of her mother-in-law on social media. On Neliima’s last birthday, Mira wished her with a sweet post. Mira took to Instagram to share a beautiful picture of herself with Neliima, and wrote, “Happy Birthday Mom ❤️,” and “Love you forever ❤️.”

Shahid and Mira tied the knot in July 2015, and Mira has always shared a great relationship with Neliima, as well as Supriya Pathak, Shahid’s father Pankaj Kapur’s second wife.