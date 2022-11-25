scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 25, 2022

Mira Rajput gets ‘goosebumps’ watching mum-in-law Neliima Azeem’s old kathak performance, shot just six month’s after Shahid Kapoor’s birth

Neliima Azeem's old kathak performance was filmed just six months after she delivered her first child, actor Shahid Kapoor.

Mira Rajput shares an amazing bond with her mother-in-law Neliima Azeem. (Photo: Mira Rajput/Instagram)

Mira Rajput has always had a fondness for her mother-in-law Neliima Azeem, and vice versa. Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s mother is also a trained classical dancer, and Mira put the spotlight on her talents in a recent Instagram video.

On Thursday night, Mira shared an old video of Neliima Azeem‘s kathak performance on Instagram stories. Calling her mother-in-law a ‘beautiful artist’, Mira shared that the performance took place just six months after Shahid Kapoor’s birth.

Also read |Neelima Azeem on relationship with son Shahid Kapoor, daughter-in-law Mira Rajput: ‘He is honest and brave, she is my friend’

Sharing glimpses of Neliima Azeem’s old performance, Mira wrote: “I get goosebumps everytime I see my mum-in-law perform…She’s such a beautiful artist, and I am amazed by how her feet move with so much speed and grace at the same time. Her feet could be racing in tatkar but you’ll never notice instability. Legendary. @neliimaazeem performing like a dream 6 months after Mr K was born.”

See Mira’s posts for  mother-in-law Neliima Azeem here:

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Gehlot raises the heat in RajasthanPremium
Delhi Confidential: Gehlot raises the heat in Rajasthan
‘I am not looking for a subject or object, they are looking for me’: Pare...Premium
‘I am not looking for a subject or object, they are looking for me’: Pare...
How a 36-sq km island has come to occupy prime space in BJP campaignPremium
How a 36-sq km island has come to occupy prime space in BJP campaign
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi first had to fight family at home, now fac...Premium
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi first had to fight family at home, now fac...
(Photo: Mira Rajput/Instagram) (Photo: Mira Rajput/Instagram)

Watch Neliima Azeem’s old Kathak performance:

Mira often speaks highly of her mother-in-law on social media. On Neliima’s last birthday, Mira wished her with a sweet post. Mira took to Instagram to share a beautiful picture of herself with Neliima, and wrote, “Happy Birthday Mom ❤️,” and “Love you forever ❤️.”

Shahid and Mira tied the knot in July 2015, and Mira has always shared a great relationship with Neliima, as well as Supriya Pathak, Shahid’s father Pankaj Kapur’s second wife.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-11-2022 at 09:28:05 am
Next Story

Suniel Shetty says he’s trying to ‘reinvent’, wonders if his fans will ‘pay money’ to watch his films

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Darsheel Safary, Taare Zameen Par
Meet Darsheel Safary: Taare Zameen Par’s child actor is now all grown up
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close