Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022

Mira Rajput-Shahid Kapoor push away Ishaan Khatter in quirky birthday wish: ‘The baby who refuses to leave our bed’. See photo

Actor Ishaan Khatter received an interesting social media birthday wish from brother Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput Kapoor.

Mira KapoorActor Ishaan Khatter's sister-in-law Mira Kapoor wished him in an interesting manner. (Photo: Instagram/mira.kapoor)

Actor Ishaan Khatter has been receiving birthday wishes from his family and close friends on Tuesday. The actor received a fun birthday wish from sister-in-law Mira Rajput Kapoor. Mira uploaded a picture featuring husband, actor Shahid Kapoor, and Ishaan and called the birthday boy their ‘third baby’.

Mira and Shahid are parents to daughter Misha and son Zayn. Shahid is Ishaan’s half brother and shares a very close bond with him. Both the actor-siblings often go on trips, upload dance videos and vibe with each other despite their hectic schedules. In the picture uploaded by Mira, she and Shahid are seen pushing a goofy Ishaan away.

Also Read |Mira Rajput interrupts brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter’s AMA to ask ‘who’s your favourite’

Mira captioned the post as, “We have 2 kids that sleep in their own beds but one who refuses to get out of ours. Happy Birthday @ishaankhatter you know we love you tons #everyonesfavourite”.

Check out Mira’s birthday wish for Ishaan.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

 

Mira often posts pictures with Ishaan and the two seem to get along well. Last year, she had uploaded a picture of Shahid’s younger sibling and written, “Spirited, talented, the one with the biggest hair and the biggest heart, ever so loving, perpetual third wheel and the best Chachu in the whole wide world.. Happy Birthday @ishaankhatter Love you loads. May we always click the best pictures of each other and always be 90s kids forever (Let’s keep the sidebar going when the conversations take a turn for you know.. “evolved”) Always be happy and keep the kids busy.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

 

Ishaan is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Phone Bhoot. The actor will be seen playing the role of a ghostbuster along with co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film also stars Katrina Kaif as a ghost, who encourages Siddhant and Ishaan to take up the role of the modern-day ghost busters. The film releases on November 4.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-11-2022 at 10:52:39 am
