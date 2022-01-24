scorecardresearch
Monday, January 24, 2022
Mira Rajput’s latest photo with Shahid Kapoor is sealed with a kiss, fans call them ‘goals’

Mira Rajput often shared clicks with husband Shahid Kapoor on social media, giving fans enough couple goals.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
January 24, 2022 2:16:10 pm
shahid mira kapoorMira Kapoor shares several candid clicks on social media. (Photo: Instagram/Shahid Kapoor)

Mira Rajput’s regular posts on Instagram about husband Shahid Kapoor and her family are a welcome dose for fans who wish to get a sneak peek into the lives of one of Bollywood’s most loved couples. And taking her PDA with Shahid a notch higher, Mira on Sunday posted a click kissing Shahid, leaving fans happy.

Mira’s latest picture on Instagram has her kissing Shahid Kapoor, but she’s covering up their faces with her mobile camera. In the caption, Mira wrote, “Sunday binge”.

Also read |Shahid Kapoor is ‘ok being Mira Kapoor’s second love’, brother Ishaan Khatter replies

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

Mira Rajput had recently picked Shahid’s song “Bismil” from Haider as his most underrated song. She released a video titled Get to Know the Real Me on her new YouTube channel, where she answered some frequently asked questions. “I love that it’s meta-theatre and it’s one of my favourite songs. I keep telling him, please do this again on a show. I think it’s very, very underrated, and it gives me goosebumps every time I watch the video and listen to the song,” she said.

Also read |When Mira Rajput revealed Shahid Kapoor ‘hides’ from his film Chup Chup Ke: ‘But I love it’

Mira also revealed that being on a flight with Shahid is special as the two get to spend quality time together. “That’s the one time we get to really chat without phones, any signal, text messages or disturbance… That one time when our time is each other’s,” she said.

