Mira Rajput’s latest photo with Shahid Kapoor is sealed with a kiss, fans call them ‘goals’

Mira Rajput’s regular posts on Instagram about husband Shahid Kapoor and her family are a welcome dose for fans who wish to get a sneak peek into the lives of one of Bollywood’s most loved couples. And taking her PDA with Shahid a notch higher, Mira on Sunday posted a click kissing Shahid, leaving fans happy.

Mira’s latest picture on Instagram has her kissing Shahid Kapoor, but she’s covering up their faces with her mobile camera. In the caption, Mira wrote, “Sunday binge”.

Mira Rajput had recently picked Shahid’s song “Bismil” from Haider as his most underrated song. She released a video titled Get to Know the Real Me on her new YouTube channel, where she answered some frequently asked questions. “I love that it’s meta-theatre and it’s one of my favourite songs. I keep telling him, please do this again on a show. I think it’s very, very underrated, and it gives me goosebumps every time I watch the video and listen to the song,” she said.

Mira also revealed that being on a flight with Shahid is special as the two get to spend quality time together. “That’s the one time we get to really chat without phones, any signal, text messages or disturbance… That one time when our time is each other’s,” she said.