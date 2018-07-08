Mira Rajput celebrates ‘love’ with Shahid Kapoor on anniversary, here’s a look at the couple’s adorable pictures

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in 2015. (Picture credit: Mira Rajput/Instagram) Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in 2015. (Picture credit: Mira Rajput/Instagram)

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor completed three years of being together on July 7. The couple got married in 2015 and while their life has witnessed many changes in every aspect, their bond has just become stronger over time. The two have never failed to make their fans fall in love with them. In fact, it would not be wrong to say that Shahid-Mira’s story is right out of a fairytale. On the occasion of their anniversary, Mira, yesterday night, took to Instagram and shared a story in which we can see Shahid blowing a kiss through the video call. While Shahid is busy with his Batti Gul Meter Chalu schedule, he is, however, making sure to be a doting husband, just like how he is an absolute hands-on father to Misha.

Not just Mira, but even Shahid has often shared his love for his beloved wife. He has often shared how Mira has made him a better person and a professional as well.

As the two celebrate their third anniversary, here’s a look back on their camaraderie, their bond and love through these adorable photos:

Mira Rajput revealed why she loves Shahid.

Mira calls Shahid her happiness. She wrote, "Happiness.. beside me and inside me."

Mira's no filter love for Shahid.

Mira crushing on Shahid's smile.

Shahid all hearts for Mira.

Mira and Shahid shared the two are blessed with second baby.

Mira and Shahid's perfect family picture.

Mira and Shahid giving couple goals.

Mira and Shahid's moment of 'never growing up.'

When Mira said to Shahid, "Oh you make me smile."

