Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput glows at her second baby shower

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput at her second baby shower. Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput at her second baby shower.

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are all set to welcome their second child soon. One of the most adorable couple in B-town, Shahid and Mira celebrated their second baby shower on Sunday. The sweet and simple celebration which took place at their residence in Mumbai was attended by close friends and family members.

Mira looked adorable in an off shoulder polka dots dress while dad to be Shahid looked dapper in a floral shirt.

Check out photos from Mira Rajput’s baby shower here:

Mir Rajput offers the first piece of cake to father-to-be Shahid Kapoor. Mir Rajput offers the first piece of cake to father-to-be Shahid Kapoor.

Mira Rajput strikes a pose with her friends. Mira Rajput strikes a pose with her friends.

Mira Rajput is all smiles in this photo. Mira Rajput is all smiles in this photo.

Mom-to-be Mira looks all excited to cut the baby shower cake. Mom-to-be Mira looks all excited to cut the baby shower cake.

Mira Rajput poses with her friends at the celebration. Mira Rajput poses with her friends at the celebration.

Mira and Shahid cut the cake during baby shower. Mira and Shahid cut the cake during baby shower.

Unlike the last time, Mira and Shahid did not keep news of the arrival of their second child under wraps. The doting parents of Misha announced the arrival of their second child in the cutest way possible. The couple announced Mira’s second pregnancy through an adorable Instagram post that had Misha alongside a sketch of balloons that read, “Big Sister”.

Shahid and Mira tied the knot on July 7, 2015 in an intimate ceremony in Delhi. The couple welcomed their first child on August 26, 2016 and named her Misha which is an amalgamation of Mira and Shahid.

