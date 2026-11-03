Mira Rajput reveals Shahid Kapoor’s love for gossip on Kapil Sharma’s show: ‘He knows everything’

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput and Ishaan Khatter recently graced The Great Indian Kapil Show. While the original episode featured several candid moments between the three, Kapil Sharma on Tuesday uploaded an unseen segment on his YouTube channel, giving audiences a glimpse into some more entertaining conversations. From Mira revealing which of Shahid’s films she dislikes to admitting that she struggles to keep up with his and Ishaan’s serious cinema discussions, the unseen footage had plenty of amusing moments.

During one of the conversations, Mira Rajput revealed that her father had some advice for her before she appeared on Kapil Sharma’s show. She said, “I told my dad that I am going on Kapil ji’s show, so he said, ‘Laugh wholeheartedly, they should feel that you have understood the joke.’ He said, ‘Laugh like Archana ji, it should feel that you are laughing.'”

Reacting to this, Archana Puran Singh said, “So cute.” Ishaan Khatter, however, had a cheeky response. He added, “You shouldn’t have said this at the start. Now, you’ll be caught if you laugh non-stop.”

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In another fun segment, Kapil Sharma asked Shahid Kapoor to name one of his films that neither Mira nor Ishaan liked. With the two wearing headphones, Shahid immediately whispered, “Shaandaar (2015).” When Kapil directed the same question towards Mira, she took a long pause before finally naming Shaandaar. Ishaan was then asked to name a Shahid film that he found absolutely boring. As he struggled to come up with an answer, Mira asked Kapil to start a timer for him, leaving everyone in splits. She further interrupted him, saying, “Ho gaya tik tik 25 (His 25 seconds are gone).” Ishaan eventually blurted out Batti Gul Meter Chalu (2018). Mira was announced as the winner of the game.

Shahid then revealed that Mira wants him to take up films like Cocktail. Explaining her preference, Mira said, “Yes, he’s so romantic and so happy in it.” Shahid further explained why she wants him to explore such films, saying, “She says, ‘Sometimes it shows which movie you’re working on.’”

Kapil joked that if wives had their way, they would want their husbands to work only in Sooraj Barjatya films. Shahid agreed with him.

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Mira Rajput also opened up about how she feels left out when Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter talk about serious cinema. “When these two start discussing serious cinema, I take a silence break,” she said. Shahid interrupted her to recall how she once fell asleep during one such conversation. He said, “She fell asleep on the bed during our conversation saying, ‘I can’t tolerate anymore.'”

Mira further explained that she waits for their discussion to end before joining the conversation again. Shahid then teased her about the kind of conversations she enjoys, asking, “What kind of conversations do you like? ‘What’s happening in the film industry? What’s the latest gossip?’”

When Archana asked who among them loved gossiping more, Shahid asked her to make a wild guess. Mira jumped in with, “He knows everything but he never says anything.” Mimicking Shahid’s gestures, she added, “I don’t indulge in gossip.”

Ishaan then pointed out that he often becomes the victim of these gossip sessions. Mira added, “It’s your gossip that we get to know.”

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The Homebound actor also told Kapil Sharma that he ends up staying quiet and tensed in front of his sister-in-law. He said, “Now that you’ve called me here with her, I go quiet. When I come alone, I feel free. So, call me with someone I can balance things out with.”

Kapil was quick to tease him further and asked, “Whom do you want to come with? We’ll also get an idea.”