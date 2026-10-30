Mira Rajput opens up to Kareena Kapoor about raising kids with Shahid Kapoor

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor have been married for over a decade and are parents to two children, Misha, 10, and Zain, 8. While their wedding was among the biggest talking points in Bollywood when they tied the knot in 2015, it was the announcement of their first pregnancy soon after that grabbed considerable attention. Now, with their children growing up, the couple has found a way to divide parenting responsibilities and ensure neither is burdened with everything.

Mira recently appeared on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s show Mirchi What Women Want Season 6. While the announcement of her appearance surprised several Bollywood fans, considering Kareena and Shahid’s dating history, the conversation turned into a warm, candid exchange between two mothers.

Speaking about how she and Shahid manage parenting, Mira Rajput said, “I think it is very important to share responsibilities between husband and wife because one person can’t do everything.” She further explained how they have divided responsibilities at home. “With us at home, sports and diet are taken care of by Shahid, while I handle homework, birthday parties, classes and general behaviour. But if either of us are travelling, then the other one has to do it.”

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Kareena, who is also a mother of two boys, jokingly pointed out, “Why does all the fun things end up with the fathers?”

Partially agreeing with her, Mira revealed that she has found her own way of making sure she gets to enjoy the fun side of parenting too, particularly when Shahid is away.

“But I am very much fun when he is not around,” she said, adding, “They love me when Shahid is not around.”

Explaining further, Mira said, “Because I do the fun things. They can stay up late with me when he is not there. They come and sleep with me. We make funny reels. Only just for us.”

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Mira Rajput on raising Misha and Zain without gender stereotypes

During the conversation, Kareena Kapoor also asked Mira Rajput about raising a boy and a girl and whether there was something she consciously wanted to teach her son Zain.

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Mira took a moment before responding that she did not believe in raising her children differently based on their gender. “Nothing, actually. I think with both the kids, we raise them as equals. And I actually feel that when our kids become adults, I don’t think, and I hope not, that there will be gender stereotypes beyond a point,” she said.

Interestingly, Mira revealed that it was Zain who made her reconsider how she approached gender-based expectations while parenting. Recalling an incident involving her children, she said, “This one day, I don’t remember what it was. It was like a scuffle and I told Zain, ‘You can’t do that… she’s a girl.’ And he said, ‘But I am a boy, she can’t do that to me.'”

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Mira admitted that her son’s response made her pause and reconsider what she was teaching him.

“And I actually thought about it. Well, it is equal. They are siblings and if he is not thinking, I don’t think I should put this in his mind. So respect and being kind… it doesn’t mean to be a little extra for girls. I think if they are good human beings, it’s not going to matter as long as you are going to conduct yourself well,” she explained.

She added that despite the occasional sibling fights, Misha and Zain share a close bond. Mira also revealed that she had prayed for a daughter but did not have any particular expectations about the gender of her second child.

“Both the kids, as much as they fight, they love each other. I actually feel I haven’t done anything drastically different,” she said.

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Shahid Kapoor on how his children influence him

Earlier, Shahid Kapoor had also opened up about his equation with Misha and Zain in an interview with SCREEN, revealing how differently his two children approach him.

“My son tries to dominate me. I think that is usually a dynamic of girls and boys. Boys are aggressive and loud, ‘Papa this and that.’ But quietly my daughter has full control over me. Without saying anything, she has full control over me. Quietly she gets the job done, and I think girls are far better in doing that,” he said.

Calling Misha his soft spot, Shahid added, “My daughter is my soft spot. She doesn’t even try that hard, but I’m always ready to do whatever she wants.”

He also joked about how Mira Rajput has figured out this equation and knows exactly how to get things done through their daughter.

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“Now, Mira understands this so well that if she wants something done, she comes to me through Misha,” he said.

Speaking about his approach to fatherhood, Shahid admitted that parenting is an ongoing learning experience. He said he consciously observes his children’s individual personalities, including their strengths, weaknesses and what they need from him.

“As a father, I am learning and I am trying to be honest. I like to observe, what they want and what are their weaknesses and strengths. It’s important to teach them the basics, it’s a combination of all that. Let children be. They are born of you, they aren’t yours. They aren’t your property. They are their own individuals. You are just the caretaker. You just have to give them what they need,” he said.