Mira Rajput posts pretty new picture with mother-in-law Neliima Azeem, asks ‘Rasode mein kaun tha’

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput, on Saturday shared a new picture with his mother, Neliima Azeem, as a part of their ‘parampara series’. Posing together in salwar suits, the two smiled for a selfie. Mira captioned the post, “Rasode mein kaun tha (Who was in the kitchen)? You can bet neither of us. Bring on the chai and chikki #paramparaseries.”

Mira’s caption was a reference to a scene from a popular daily soap that went viral during the first lockdown when musician Yashraj Mukhate put a unique musical spin on it. Mira’s fans were delighted with the picture. “Love her. Reminds of old childhood days. She was so classy and elegant and natural, like you are too,” one person wrote in the comments section. “So beautiful,” wrote another fan, adding heart emojis.

Mira Rajput shares a strong friendship not just with Neliima, who was married to Shahid’s father Pankaj Kapur from 1979 to 1984, but also with Supriya Pathak, to whom Pankaj has been married since 1988.

Praising Mira, Neliima Azeem had said in an earlier interview to Bollywood Bubble, “She always has something new to contribute interesting new stuff. I find her very creative. Of course, now, she has broken out into her own and she is doing very well and I am not surprised. She is extremely intelligent… I have been observing how well-informed she is and very calm and easy. No drama, no tantrums, no wanting to get attention, nothing. She has glued the family together.”

Shahid and Mira tied the knot in 2015. They are parents to daughter Misha and son Zain. Neliima added in that Bollywood Bubble interview, “Mira has brought us the biggest joy, she has brought Misha and Zizi (Zain) into our lives.”