Mira Kapoor posts adorable throwback on daughter’s birthday, Shahid Kapoor’s expression steals the show

Actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor are celebrating the sixth birthday of daughter Misha on Friday. Remembering the time when she was about be born, Mira uploaded a hilarious post where she was probably about to go into delivery. In the picture, while she looks tired, Shahid looks thrilled to become a father for the first time and is not hiding his joy.

Mira captioned the post as, “6 years ago, that night, this moment…Can you come out already? And then the best thing ever.” While Mira looks tired and sleepy in the picture, Shahid is wide awake and is clicking his wife.

The post received a lot of love from the social media followers and the couple’s family and close friends. While Shahid’s brother, actor Ishaan Khatter dropped multiple hearts, actor Kiara Advani commented on the post, “Awww Happy Birthday”.

In the recent episode of Koffee With Karan 7, Shahid spoke about the initial years of his marriage with Mira, who was just 20-year-old when they tied the knot in 2015; he was 34. He said that initially he had to handle situations with kid gloves.

He said, “Sometimes, I used to feel like I know too much and I think I can tell her what to do and how to be. Mira brings a lot into my life. She balances me; she makes me feel normal; we have two beautiful children, and life seems good.”

The actor also said that he did everything from a place of being protective, as he was well established in Mumbai and his career while Mira was leaving everything behind in Delhi and starting a new journey with him. The couple together have daughter Misha, who turns 6 on Friday, and three-year-old son Zain.

Shahid was recently seen in the film Jersey, which was the official Hindi remake of National award-winning Telugu film by the same name. During the chat show, he also spoke about the failure of the film and how after being delayed twice earlier, it was difficult to build the same excitement amongst fans for the film the third time.

The actor also shared that he thought of releasing the film on OTT when it delayed just three days before its release in December 2021. However, the film’s producer Aman Gill and director Gowtam Tinnauri wanted the film to be a big-screen experience and released it in April 2022.