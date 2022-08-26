scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Mira Kapoor posts adorable throwback on daughter’s birthday, Shahid Kapoor’s expression steals the show

Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira remembered the time when she was about to deliver their first child, daughter Misha.

Shahid KapoorActor Shahid Kapoor married Mira in 2015. Together they have two children, Misha and Zain. (Photo: Instagram/mira.kapoor)

Actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor are celebrating the sixth birthday of daughter Misha on Friday. Remembering the time when she was about be born, Mira uploaded a hilarious post where she was probably about to go into delivery. In the picture, while she looks tired, Shahid looks thrilled to become a father for the first time and is not hiding his joy.

Mira captioned the post as, “6 years ago, that night, this moment…Can you come out already? And then the best thing ever.” While Mira looks tired and sleepy in the picture, Shahid is wide awake and is clicking his wife.
The post received a lot of love from the social media followers and the couple’s family and close friends. While Shahid’s brother, actor Ishaan Khatter dropped multiple hearts, actor Kiara Advani commented on the post, “Awww Happy Birthday”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

 

In the recent episode of Koffee With Karan 7, Shahid spoke about the initial years of his marriage with Mira, who was just 20-year-old when they tied the knot in 2015; he was 34. He said that initially he had to handle situations with kid gloves.

He said, “Sometimes, I used to feel like I know too much and I think I can tell her what to do and how to be. Mira brings a lot into my life. She balances me; she makes me feel normal; we have two beautiful children, and life seems good.”

The actor also said that he did everything from a place of being protective, as he was well established in Mumbai and his career while Mira was leaving everything behind in Delhi and starting a new journey with him. The couple together have daughter Misha, who turns 6 on Friday, and three-year-old son Zain.

Shahid was recently seen in the film Jersey, which was the official Hindi remake of National award-winning Telugu film by the same name. During the chat show, he also spoke about the failure of the film and how after being delayed twice earlier, it was difficult to build the same excitement amongst fans for the film the third time.

The actor also shared that he thought of releasing the film on OTT when it delayed just three days before its release in December 2021. However, the film’s producer Aman Gill and director Gowtam Tinnauri wanted the film to be a big-screen experience and released it in April 2022.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?Premium
Explained: Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?
40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on over...Premium
40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on over...
NDTV deal: Sebi ban on Roys may not get in Adani’s wayPremium
NDTV deal: Sebi ban on Roys may not get in Adani’s way
Explained: One year of Taliban 2.0Premium
Explained: One year of Taliban 2.0

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-08-2022 at 09:10:40 am
Next Story

Streetwise Kolkata: Bowbazar, older than Calcutta itself, likely named after a daughter-in-law

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on overdrive

40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on overdrive

Premium
Disqualify Hemant Soren as MLA over mining lease, EC tells Gov

Disqualify Hemant Soren as MLA over mining lease, EC tells Gov

'Curlies' restaurant in Goa back in limelight after 14 years
Sonali Phogat 'murder'

'Curlies' restaurant in Goa back in limelight after 14 years

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions
Liger movie review

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions

Premium
Now open: The Indian Express 2nd Excellence in Governance Awards

Now open: The Indian Express 2nd Excellence in Governance Awards

Election for Congress president delayed, not postponed
Delhi Confidential

Election for Congress president delayed, not postponed

Memorial for earthquake victims in China inspires project in Kutch

Memorial for earthquake victims in China inspires project in Kutch

How Haryana's discoms brought down electricity line losses by over 50%

How Haryana's discoms brought down electricity line losses by over 50%

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Emergency first look posters: Who plays who in Kangana Ranaut’s film
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 26: Latest News
Advertisement