Mira Rajput is ‘daydreaming’ about Maldives vacation with Shahid Kapoor, gives video tour of favourite hidden spots

Mira Rajput can go from ‘snooze to shine’ in 12 minutes, she said in a new Instagram post. Mira, the wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, shared a video tour of the Maldives property the couple stayed at during a vacation last month. She wrote in her caption that she is daydreaming about ‘going back to the warm days and barefoot walks.’

She added, “Have a look at my favourite spots to take a quick cat-nap at my Maldivian getaway last month. I’m a pro at them by the way; from snooze-to-shine in 12 mins tops.” Mira’s video showed the several spots where she stole a quick nap at their villa—the patio, the beach, a cove next to the beach, and the first floor deck. Several fans left heart emojis in the comments section of the post. “Aap k jane se Maldives aur zyada beautiful ho gaya (Maldives became more beautiful after you set foot there),” another fan wrote.

Mira and Shahid headed to the Maldives in October with their two children, Misha and Zain. They’d kept their fans updated with regular posts on social media. She shared a yoga video, a bunch of selfies, and called herself a ‘beach bum’ in one picture.

Shahid was last seen on screen in Kabir Singh, which defied polarising reviews and harsh post-release discourse to become the most successful solo hit of his career. He will soon be seen in the sports drama Jersey, the Hindi remake of the popular Telugu hit of the same name. Shahid will also make his digital debut with an upcoming Amazon Prime Video series helmed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. Recently, he announced that he had commenced working on director Ali Abbas Zafar’s new movie.

The Maldives is a popular destination for Bollywood stars; the island nation is currently hosting couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, who arrived ahead of their daughter Aaradhya’s 10th birthday.