Mira Rajput takes a funny dig at K3G in new photo with Shahid Kapoor: ‘Should I fix your tie on a stool?’

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput seemed to have taken a fun dig at Karan Johar’s film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham in her latest post. She shared a photo with Shahid, and asked if ‘she could fix his tie on a stool’, which is a reference to Jaya Bachchan in K3G, who would stand on a stool to fix Amitabh Bachchan’s tie.

Mira captioned her post, “Shall we frame this in life size for the living room, while I fix your tie on a stool?” She also gave the hashtag #Parampara.

Of course, Shahid-Mira fans flooded the comment section with hearts and one even wrote, “Absolutely!” Another commented, “My favourite couple!” A third wrote, “You both have my heart.”

Mira’s videos and posts never fail to entertain her fans. Recently, she shared a video tour of the Maldives property, where the couple stayed last month. She wrote in her caption that she is daydreaming about ‘going back to the warm days and barefoot walks.’ They went in October, with their two children, Misha and Zain.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

Shahid and Mira got married in 2015. They welcomed Misha in 2016, and their son Zain was born in 2018.

Shahid was last seen on screen in Kabir Singh. He will soon be seen in the sports drama Jersey, the Hindi remake of the popular Telugu hit of the same name. Shahid will also make his digital debut with an upcoming Amazon Prime Video series helmed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. Recently, he announced that he had commenced working on director Ali Abbas Zafar’s new movie.