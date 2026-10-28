Mira Rajput lists Shahid Kapoor’s faults, he says, ‘Kapil Sharma called us to be a happy family’

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput and Ishaan Khatter are set to appear together on The Great Indian Kapil Show for a special Diwali episode. Netflix India has released the promo for the upcoming episode hosted by Kapil Sharma, offering a glimpse of the trio’s interaction. From Shahid and Ishaan’s energetic dance to Mira’s hilarious responses about her husband’s habits, the promo promises plenty of laughter and family banter.

The promo opens with Shahid and Ishaan taking over the stage with their synchronised moves to ‘Zingaat’, the popular song from Sairat, which was also featured in its Hindi remake, Dhadak starring Ishaan.

The brothers also shared a light-hearted moment as Shahid recalled looking after Ishaan when he was younger. “I changed his diapers when he was a baby, and now in my old age, he says he will change mine.” His remark left the audience laughing.

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Mira Rajput takes a dig at Shahid Kapoor

Mira joins Shahid on the couch for the conversation, where the discussion soon turns to the actor’s habits. When Kapil asks her to name one thing about Shahid that irritates her the most, Mira said with a straight face, “One?” Her reaction left Shahid surprised and the audience in splits.

Looking at Mira’s responses, Shahid joked, “Mira, it’s Diwali special episode, we were given the brief that we have to show we are a happy family.”

Mira Rajput calls Shahid Kapoor an indulgent father

Kapil also asked Mira whether Shahid is an indulgent father to their children, Misha and Zain. Mira readily agreed, saying, “very. But not in a bad way.”

Shahid then joked, “He drives fast but he drives safe. He spoils his kids but not in a bad way.”



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Shahid and Mira welcomed their daughter, Misha, in 2016 and their son, Zain, in 2018.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s relationship

Shahid and Mira married on July 7, 2015, in an intimate ceremony in Delhi. Their marriage was arranged by their families, who share an association with the Radha Soami spiritual community.

The couple’s relationship attracted attention because of their age difference and the fact that they came from different professional backgrounds. Shahid was already an established Bollywood actor, while Mira was not part of the film industry when they married.

Over the years, Mira has built her own professional identity as an entrepreneur.

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Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput and Ishaan Khatter on Koffee With Karan

While Shahid has appeared on Koffee With Karan with Mira and Ishaan separately, this will be the first time all three come together on a show.

Shahid and Mira appeared together on Koffee With Karan Season 5 in January 2017, while Shahid and Ishaan shared the couch on Season 6 in 2018.

The Diwali special featuring Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput and Ishaan Khatter is scheduled to stream on Netflix on October 31 at 8 pm.