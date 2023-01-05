Mira Rajput-Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Goan Escape’, in photos

It is vacation season and like all of us, Shahid Kapoor, his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor, and kids Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor rang in 2023 in style. The family had a fun time in Goa and both Shahid and Mira shared many photos and videos from the same.

Sharing a set of photos and videos, Mira summed up her vacation and gave us a detailed list of things the family did in Goa. She posted, “A Goan Escape 🌴 In order of adventure.. 1. A Konkan Thali 2. The most serene forest retreat with lip-smackingly good food and warm service @thepostcardhideaway 3 & 4. Going coconuts at the Spice Farm 5-8. A trek to the Netravali waterfalls with the entire gang and two adventurous monkeys 9. Swipe to see. Sums it up.”

Mira Rajput Kapoor’s vacation photos:

Mira Rajput also shared a photo of her daughter Misha’s hairdo and wrote, ‘My sweetheart.”

Earlier Mira shared a series of photos, posing by the beach and wrote, “Salty hair, sandy skin 🌊.” The post also had Shahid and Mira posing with a few other friends.

Shahid was also seen chilling in the pool as he wished his fans on New Year. “Keep it real and make it count. Happy new year everyone. Be worthy and thankful. Have an amazing year . 💥💕,” posted the actor.

See Shahid Kapoor’s photos from New Year’s vacation:

Mira had also shared a photo with Shahid as they captured the last sunset of 2022 and captioned it, “Waiting for you 2023 ☀️.”

Going by the photos, Shahid and Mira seem to have had a good vacation!