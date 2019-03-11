Have you seen these photos of Mira Rajput, Jacqueline Fernandez and Mika Singh?

Toggle Menu
Jacqueline Fernandez, Mika Singh, Lara Dutta Bhupathi, Kriti Sanon, Mira Rajput, Vicky Kaushal and Malaika Arora among others shared photos on their social media accounts.

Here is a look at all the latest celebrity social media photos.

From Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s wedding reception photos to clicks shared by stars on their social media accounts, here is a look at all the latest celebrity social media photos.

Jacqueline Fernandez
(Photo: Jacqueline Fernandez/ Instagram)

Jacqueline Fernandez posted a selfie also featuring Priyanka Chopra. “Never have I been so inspired by a person!! @priyankachopra you made me stay way past my bedtime but you’re right.. it’s only sleep yaa!! #peptalkPC 😂😍❤️ thanks @rohiniyer for making me part of the impromptu gang!,” the actor wrote along with the photo.

mika singh
(Photo: Mika Singh/ Instagram)

Mika Singh shared this click from Ambani’s reception.

(Photo: Lara Dutta/Instagram)

Lara Dutta Bhupathi also shared some photos.

(Photo: Lara Dutta/Instagram)

“Shiny, happy people!! 😍#akustoletheshlo @diamirzaofficial @mbhupathi @riteishd 📸: @sahil_insta_sangha,” Lara Dutta wrote along with the photo. (Photo: Lara Dutta/Instagram)

kriti sanon
(Photo: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)

Kriti Sanon shared this picture and wrote, “One of my most favorite ppl in the industry!! 🤗 Ritsss!! It was soooo nice meeting u last night!!❤️🤗 @riteishd.”

mira rajput
(Photo: Mira Rajput/Instagram)

Mira Rajput Kapoor shared clicks from the Ambani wedding celebration.

Rhea Kapoor
(Photo: Rhea Kapoor/Instagram)

Sharing the photo, Rhea Kapoor wrote, “Last night, for Shloka and Akash’s big bash! I definitely don’t feel like this today 😹.”

Vicky Kaushal
(Photo: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)

Vicky Kaushal shared this photo with the caption, “#Uri marks 2 months of successful run in theatres today and continues to receive so much love from you all. Thank You India! 😊🇮🇳🙏.”

malaika
(Photo: Malaika Arora/ Instagram)

“Some #malaikasmondaymotivation ….. “Let your practice be a celebration of life” – Seido lee deBarros. It is a celebration of you, your being, what you stand for and what you believe in. Yoga makes you, You!….. “, Malaika Arora wrote sharing the click.

Siddhanth Kapoor
(Photo: Siddhanth Kapoor/ Instagram)

Sharing the click, Siddhanth Kapoor wrote, “Been wanting to share this photo with you’ll for a while , with my mother and my two life lines …. during Raksha Bandhan I think …. 3 of my most favourite people in the world …. #flashbackmonday. PS. Look at Pri’s cheeks, they about to fall off 😂🙈😘😘😘.”

sonam kapoor
(Photo: Sonam Kapoor/ Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor shared this photo on Instagram.

esha deol
(Photo: Esha Deol/ Instagram)

Sharing this photo, Esha Deol wrote, “No other can fry ur brains the way I do 🤪🥰😍“ #lol #thatexpression #mylovebug #bettertogether #mylobster #forlife #hubby #♥️ @bharattakhtani3.”

