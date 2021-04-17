Mira Rajput is a ‘proud mama’ as daughter Misha turns her photographer: ‘She’s getting good with camera’

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput treated her fans to a beautiful picture of herself on Saturday. She revealed that the photo has been taken by the couple’s daughter Misha Kapoor. In her caption, she also mentioned how she is a “proud mama.”

“Through my sweetheart’s eyes. She really is getting good with the camera, and it makes me a proud mama to see her develop a hobby! But in life, I will always be beside you and behind you, because you my darling are the one to shine,” Mira wrote.

The picture left the fans of Mira and Shahid Kapoor impressed. While a fan commented, “She is so good at clicking pictures”, another Instagram follower mentioned how it has been long since Mira posted pictures of her children.

Mira and Shahid, who got married in 2015, were blessed with Misha in August 2016. Two years later, on September 05, 2018, the couple welcomed their second child – a baby boy whom they named, Zain Kapoor.

Earlier this week, Mira shared a picture in which Shahid is seen making his wife wear a helmet while she has a mask on. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Mira called Shahid “#Coronapatrol ACP Shadyuman,” which left the actor’s fans in split.

On the work front, Shahid is currently shooting for his Amazon Prime Video series directed by Raj and DK.