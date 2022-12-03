Mira Rajput says ‘we ought to get over the term star wife’: ‘Nobody says star husband’

YouTuber and content creator Mira Rajput, who is the wife of film actor Shahid Kapoor, recently opened up about how she thinks that the term “star wife” should not be used as no one calls a female actor’s husband a star husband.

In a chat with Janice Sequeira for her YouTube channel, Mira said that while she understood why people earlier used this phrase for “recall value” but she does not get the concept of a star wife. She said, “We ought to get over it now. Maybe it was an association that one needed to make for recall value. But even if you put that on a kid, like you say star kid, people don’t like listening to ‘star kid’ for all of its nepotistic connotations and all of that. But that term is still in use, like it needs to kind of find its way out and likewise, I have never understood the concept of star wife, what does that mean?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

Mira further spoke about how wives of heroes are still called star wives but none of the husbands of female stars are called star husbands. She said, “You can have an actor or celebrity or a star who has a wife or a husband, nobody says star husband, so why is there star wife? So I don’t even pay attention to it.”

Mira and Shahid tied the knot in July 2015, the two are parents to two children, daughter Misha and son Zain.