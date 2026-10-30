Mira Rajput dismisses third pregnancy rumours, Kareena Kapoor says she’s ‘wannabe Bollywood wife’

The much awaited episode of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s talk show What Women Want Season 6, featuring Mira Rajput Kapoor, was released on Friday, October 30. The episode marks the first time the two came together for a candid conversation, discussing marriage, parenting, family life and rumours surrounding Mira’s personal life.

New glimpses from Kareena-Mira’s chat from the show have surfaced online, giving fans a sneak peek into their conversation. Actor Shahid Kapoor and Kareena were dating while working on their film Jab We Met. The couple ended their relationship soon after. While Shahid went on to marry Mira; Kareena tied the knot with Saif Ali Khan.

In a clip, Kareena tells Mira, “Everyone is very excited that you and I are sitting on this couch. We only talk about what women want.”

Mira on speculation about having another child

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Mira Rajput, an entrepreneur herself, was asked then about the silliest rumour she has ever heard or read about herself. Mira revealed that she had heard speculation about having another child with Shahid. When Kareena jokingly asked if there was a possibility, Mira was quick to respond, “No, no. We are done.”

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Mira calls Kareena a Bollywood star

Another light-hearted moment came when Mira praised Kareena and referred to her as a Bollywood star. Kareena, however, shared that she is a ‘wannabe Bollywood wife’.

The two also discussed relationships and expectations between husbands and wives. Mira shared that many of her friends’ husbands often ask what they should buy for their wives but do not always follow through.

Her solution was simple: make a list of everything one wants at the beginning of the year. Kareena found the suggestion useful and said she would try it.

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“A lot of my friends’ husbands will say, ‘What should I get her?’ Just ask at the beginning of the year,” shared Mira to which Kareena reacted, “Quite cool. I’m going to do this.”

Kareena also asked Mira, “First rule of arguing with a woman,” Mira promptly said, “Relent. Don’t!”

Mira Rajput reveals how she and Shahid Kapoor divide parenting responsibilities

In another clip, Mira also opened up about how she and Shahid share parenting responsibilities at home. She explained that they have divided different aspects of raising their children between themselves.

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“How are the parenting duties allocated? What are like your responsibilities? What does Shahid look after in terms of sharing responsibility? You know, as a husband and wife,” asked Kareena. Mira replied by saying, “I think it’s very important because one person can’t do everything.”

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“With us, at home, sports and diet are Shahid’s responsibility. Homework, birthday parties, classes, general behavior. That’s with me. But if either of us is traveling, of course, the other one has to do it,” added Mira.

Kareena added, “All the fun things. Why do all the fun things end up with the father?,” and Mira shared, “I don’t understand. But I’m actually very fun when he’s not around. So they love me when he’s no there. I do the fun things, you know, they can stay up late with me when he’s not there. Then they’ll come and sleep with me. We’ll make funny reels, which is obviously just for us.”

Mira also added, “Zain got a hoverboard two days ago when I was traveling. I told Shahid, ‘Just make sure that you get two so that they don’t fight.'”

Earlier Kareena had shared a picture with Mira on her Instagram Stories, introducing her as the “absolutely warm and lovely Mira Kapoor” and Mira also shared the picture on Instagram, writing, “What women want is to be themselves. Thanks, Kareena Kapoor Khan, for having me and for being the woman you are.” Kareena responded to her post, “So happy you came, gorgeous.”

Shahid and Kareena Kapoor’s love story

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Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor dated for four years, from 2004 to 2007, before parting ways. Despite their past relationship, the two have maintained a cordial equation over the years.

Kareena married actor Saif Ali Khan in 2012, and the couple have two sons, Taimur and Jeh. Shahid, meanwhile, married Mira Rajput in 2015, and they are parents to daughter Misha and son Zain.