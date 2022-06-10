Mira Rajput applauds Vidya Balan for calling out sexism at home, says men should ‘be ready’ to be asked what’s for dinner

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput, called out ingrained sexism by reposting a statement that actor Vidya Balan had made about the issue recently. Vidya and her Jalsa co-star Shefali Shah had both spoken about experiencing sexism in their own homes, and how deeply rooted such behaviour often is.

Sharing a video snippet of Vidya’s interview on The Quint, Mira wrote in an Instagram Story, “Equality starts at and extends to the home. Whatever she does, a woman’s work deserves respect. So next time you think about interrupting her calls, be ready to be asked what to make for the dinner in the middle of yours.”

In the video, which was recently amplified once again by SheThePeople, Vidya said, “Siddharth (Roy Kapur, husband) and I are on calls at the same time. They (house helps) don’t mind interrupting me, but they mind interrupting Siddharth. Because I just think that they feel the man is working and the woman isn’t, doesn’t matter what I do. Somewhere I think at home you’re just… They feel ki thik hai na, didi ko to puch sakte hain (they feel it’s okay, can interrupt the woman).”

Shefali had made similar statements during the promotional tour for Jalsa. “It’s been years of conditioning, that a woman stays at home and looks after the house. She does the household chores, the husband goes out and works,” she told journalist Barkha Dutt in an interview. Narrating her own story, she added, “You know, when I am at home and haven’t gone to work, nobody asks me ‘why haven’t you gone to work?’ but he (her husband Vipul Amrutlal Shah), I will ask, ‘why are you not going office today?’”

The topic of ingrained sexism was also highlighted recently by Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, who said that whenever guests come over, it is she who is expected to fetch them refreshments and not her brother. She told SheThePeople, “I think specially in homes where you live with joint families, that responsibility of learning how to run the house or learning how to take care of guests or learning how to play host is always somehow put on the daughter. And I have never seen that importance being given to my brother or a younger boy in the house. I think that itself is ingraining women into believing that it’s our responsibility to look after the house.”