Have you seen these photos of Mira Rajput, Anita Hassanandani and Preity Zinta?

See the latest photos of Mira Rajput, Karisma Kapoor and Preity Zinta.

From Mira Rajput’s heartwarming photo to Karisma Kapoor’s click from her Sunday outing, here are all the latest celebrity social media photos. Many other celebs like Anita Hassanandani, Athiya Shetty and Tiger Shroff too posted photos on their Instagram accounts. Scroll to see photos.

Shahid Kapoor ’s wife Mira Rajput shared this beautiful photo today. “Find someone you can hug, kiss and kick. And then don’t ever let them go 💋,” read the photo caption.

Karisma Kapoor posted this photo collage of her Sunday outing.

Preity Zinta shared this old photo and wrote, “‪Seriously taking a photo on the sets of #Rajakumarudu #19yearsForRajakumarudu … #Throwback @urstrulymahesh #Telugumovie #RRaogaaru #Ting 😘.”

Shamita Shetty is enjoying her time on Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 sets. The actor shared this photo with the caption, "Just goofin around .. in betwn shots 😛❤️ #kkk9."

Tiger Shroff showed off his super-fit bod on Instagram.

Athiya Shetty posted this lovely click today.

Sharing the photo, Anita Hassanandani wrote, "Just a little reminder…. Life is too short to not spend time with your loved ones. Take the time off…. take holidays …. love and be loved… ❤️ #friendslikefamily #loveyourself #loveyourlife."

