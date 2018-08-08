Shahid Kapoor is smitten by Mira Rajput’s acting debut

Mirs Rajput has featured in a beauty product ad. Mirs Rajput has featured in a beauty product ad.

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput has finally made her screen debut. No, it isn’t for any film or television show. The soon-to-be-mom has featured in an advertisement of an anti-ageing cream.

Mira posted the ad on her Instagram account where we see her talking about how she lost her glow post-pregnancy, just when the particular beauty product came to her rescue. In the video, she says, “I still remember holding Misha in my arms for the first time. It was magical. It brought Shahid and me even closer. I’ve always been a very hands-on mom. So you tend to forget yourself as a woman.”

Check out the video shared by Mira Rajput:

Mira further said in the video, “Shahid noticed the change, and he was like, ‘what’s your secret?'” No wonder, the way her husband reacted to Mira’s acting debut was also adorable. He left a comment on her video – “Who’s that stunner?”

Shahid and Mira had an arranged marriage. They tied the knot in July 2015. Mira gave birth to their daughter Misha in 2016. The star couple is expecting their second baby soon and had made the announcement with an adorable post sometime back.

This is the first time Mira Rajput has come in front of camera sans her husband. Apart from red carpet events and award ceremonies, Mira made her first onscreen appearance with Shahid on Koffee With Karan’s last season. The two had opened up about marriage and parenthood.

Shahid was last seen playing King Ratan Singh in this year’s blockbuster Padmaavat. His upcoming project is Batti Gul Meter Chalu.

