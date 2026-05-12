Mira Nair unveils Amri, a movie inspired by Amrita Sher-Gil’s life and legacy

Filmmaker Mira Nair, who has self-admittedly been deeply inspired by the art of Amrita Sher-Gil, announced her next feature ‘Amri’, which is based on the life and art of the iconic artist. Set across Hungary, France and India in the early 20th Century, the film traces the worlds of Europe and India that shaped Sher-Gil’s imagination and her artistic vision. The film is currently completing production across India and Hungary.

The ensemble cast is led by Anjali Sivaraman (of Bad Girl fame) as Amrita Sher-Gil. The movie will feature Emily Watson as her mother, Marie-Antoinette Gottesman, Jaideep Ahlawat as her father, Umrao Singh Sher-Gil, Krisztián Csákvári as Victor Egan, Anjana Vasan as Indira Sher-Gil, Jim Sarbh as Karl Khandalavala and Priyanka Chopra-Jonas as Madame Azurie. Chopra-Jonas also serves as an executive producer on the film.