Mira Kapoor has a Yoga-based solution to all of Kabir Singh’s problems, read here

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor reclaimed his stardom with the monster hit Kabir Singh but looks like the character’s anger issues are still following him around. In a recent Instagram AMA on Yoga hosted by actor’s wife Mira Kapoor, one of the users wrote in ‘Kabir Singh Zindabad’.

To this, Mira wrote, “Use Anulom Vilom ki zarurat hai. Shant rahega. (He needs Anulom Vilom. It’ll keep him calm.)”

Mira Kapoor has some sage advice for Kabir Singh. (Photo: Mira Kapoor/Instagram) Mira Kapoor has some sage advice for Kabir Singh. (Photo: Mira Kapoor/Instagram)

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh was one of the biggest hits of 2019. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film was a remake of the Telugu hit Arjun Reddy starring Vijay Deverakonda.

While the critics bashed the film for glorifying misogyny, the audience’s response suggested that the passionate love story was accepted by them. The film earned Rs 278.24 crore on the box office, as per Bollywood Hungama. The film’s songs like “Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage” and “Bekhayali” are still quite popular among fans.

Shahid’s upcoming films include Jersey, which is the Hindi adaptation of a Telugu film of the same name. He will also be seen in a web series by Raj & DK of The Family Man fame.