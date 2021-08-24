scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Must Read

Mira Kapoor has a Yoga-based solution to all of Kabir Singh’s problems, read here

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor has some sage advice for Kabir Singh. The 2019 film continues to enjoy a massive fan following.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 24, 2021 8:03:24 pm
Mira Kapoor has some Yoga-related advice for Shahid's Kabir Singh. (Photo: T-Series/YouTube, Mira Kapoor/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor reclaimed his stardom with the monster hit Kabir Singh but looks like the character’s anger issues are still following him around. In a recent Instagram AMA on Yoga hosted by actor’s wife Mira Kapoor, one of the users wrote in ‘Kabir Singh Zindabad’.

To this, Mira wrote, “Use Anulom Vilom ki zarurat hai. Shant rahega. (He needs Anulom Vilom. It’ll keep him calm.)”

mira kapoor kabir singh Mira Kapoor has some sage advice for Kabir Singh. (Photo: Mira Kapoor/Instagram)

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh was one of the biggest hits of 2019. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film was a remake of the Telugu hit Arjun Reddy starring Vijay Deverakonda.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |Juhi Chawla on daughter Jahnavi, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s keen interest in IPL: ‘Our children have taken over what we started’

While the critics bashed the film for glorifying misogyny, the audience’s response suggested that the passionate love story was accepted by them. The film earned Rs 278.24 crore on the box office, as per Bollywood Hungama. The film’s songs like “Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage” and “Bekhayali” are still quite popular among fans.

Shahid’s upcoming films include Jersey, which is the Hindi adaptation of a Telugu film of the same name. He will also be seen in a web series by Raj & DK of The Family Man fame.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan, Sara Ali Khan
Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan, Sara Ali Khan: 15 photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Aug 24: Latest News

Advertisement