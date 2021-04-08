Mira Kapoor plans a ‘seasonal cleanse’, Shahid Kapoor feels she is so pretty to ‘even need a cleanse’

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Kapoor is planning to undergo a seasonal cleanse by giving a twist to the fasts for the upcoming Navratra festival. She is doing it for “detox, health benefits and for a kick of immunity” and would be following the principles of Ayurveda for the same. But, husband Shahid feels she is so “pretty” that she doesn’t need a “cleanse”.

On Thursday, as Mira shared a video on Instagram inviting her followers for “Modern day fasting for a seasonal cleanse 💫”, Shahid commented on it. The actor wrote, “Why would someone that pretty even need a cleanse. 💕😍”

Recently, Mira answered several questions on her equation with Shahid. She shared she likes the actor’s role in the movie Kabir Singh and also said she prefers food over her husband.

Mira and Shahid often get cheeky on social media and express their love for each other. The couple tied the knot on July 7, 2015. They were blessed with a daughter, Misha in 2016, and welcomed son Zain in 2018.

On the work front, Shahid will be next seen in the sports drama, Jersey. The film is scheduled to release in theatres later this year. The actor is also set to make his digital debut with Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s yet-to-be-titled quirky thriller for Amazon Prime Video.