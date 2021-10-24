Mira Kapoor, Padmini Kolhapure, Rima Jain and others attend Sunita Kapoor’s Karwa Chauth pooja, see inside photos

Anil Kapoor’s wife Sunita Kapoor on Sunday hosted a Karwa Chauth pooja at her residence in Mumbai. While Mira Kapoor was among the guests, Padmini Kolhapure attended the event with her daughter-in-law Shaza Morani, who celebrated her first Karwa Chauth.

Producer Krishika Lulla also graced the celebrations. Kareena Kapoor’s aunt Rima Jain came with her daughter-in-law Anissa Malhotra.

Mira Rajput shared her look for the celebrations and wrote, “Mind control with a side of mushiness ❤️ I did it my way.. Tradition reinvented. Using the occasion to allow the digestive system some rest, redirecting the mind to be more productive and not focusing on food, and enjoying some fun moments of culture 💕 If you control the mind you can do just about anything. @shahidkapoor now I can say food is not #1 on my priority list 😂🤪.”

Padmini Kolhapure shared a photo of herself and Shaza Morani. Along with the photo, she wrote, “First Karwa Chauth #shazasharmagayi @shazamorani @kapoor.” Sharing a photo of all the ladies at this celebration, she added, “Sunita the ultimate host 💕 @mira.kapoor @krishikalulla @rimosky @reenamarwah1 @anissamalhotrajain.”

Krishika Lulla too shared some inside photos from the Karwa Chauth puja at Anil Kapoor’s house.

See inside photos from Sunita Kapoor’s Karwa Chauth pooja:

Our photographers too spotted celebrities at this celebration:

