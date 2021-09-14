scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Mira Kapoor is gorgeous in blue, shares photos with ‘Glam on the rocks’

Mira Kapoor shared some gorgeous photos on her Instagram handle that showed off her diva side.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: September 14, 2021 10:28:40 pm
mira kapoorMira Kapoor shared some latest clicks on her Instagram. (Photo: Mira Kapoor/Instagram)

Mira Kapoor knows how to glam it up and isn’t shy of showing off her fashionable side to the world. In a recent post on her Instagram handle, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife shared a dreamy photograph in a blue gown. She shared in the caption, “I’ll take my glam on the rocks 💎”

Mira also shared a set of photos on her Instagram story that had her modeling some jewels.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

mira kapoor insta Mira Kapoor shared this photo on her Instagram story. (Photo: Mira Kapoor/Instagram story) mira kapoor pics Mira Kapoor recently turned 27. (Photo: Mira Kapoor/Instagram story) shahid kapoor wife Mira is married to Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor. (Photo: Mira Kapoor/Instagram story) mira new pics Mira looked like a diva at the jewellery event. (Photo: Mira Kapoor/Instagram story) mira kapoor Mira posed for the cameras at the event. (Photo: Mira Kapoor/Instagram story)

Mira recently turned 27 and celebrated her birthday with husband Shahid in the woods. She had shared on her Instagram story that this was a much-needed “DND day after ages.”

Also Read |Shah Rukh Khan eats only tandoori chicken, Salman Khan loves food: Anil Kapoor cooks up a storm on Star vs Food

The couple shared some lovely pictures from the mini-vacation that had their fans cheering for them. Shahid penned a heartfelt note to Mira where he wrote, “Not just to share your joys but to share your sorrows too. Not just for every day we smile in each other’s arms but on the days we cry in each other’s arms. You are the centre of my world. And I wouldn’t want it any other way. Happy happy birthday.”

Shahid will soon be seen in Jersey, where he stars alongside Mrunal Thakur, and a web series by Raj & DK.

