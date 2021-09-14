Mira Kapoor is gorgeous in blue, shares photos with ‘Glam on the rocks’

Mira Kapoor knows how to glam it up and isn’t shy of showing off her fashionable side to the world. In a recent post on her Instagram handle, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife shared a dreamy photograph in a blue gown. She shared in the caption, “I’ll take my glam on the rocks 💎”

Mira also shared a set of photos on her Instagram story that had her modeling some jewels.

Mira Kapoor shared this photo on her Instagram story. (Photo: Mira Kapoor/Instagram story) Mira Kapoor shared this photo on her Instagram story. (Photo: Mira Kapoor/Instagram story)

Mira Kapoor recently turned 27. (Photo: Mira Kapoor/Instagram story) Mira Kapoor recently turned 27. (Photo: Mira Kapoor/Instagram story)

Mira is married to Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor. (Photo: Mira Kapoor/Instagram story) Mira is married to Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor. (Photo: Mira Kapoor/Instagram story)

Mira looked like a diva at the jewellery event. (Photo: Mira Kapoor/Instagram story) Mira looked like a diva at the jewellery event. (Photo: Mira Kapoor/Instagram story)

Mira posed for the cameras at the event. (Photo: Mira Kapoor/Instagram story) Mira posed for the cameras at the event. (Photo: Mira Kapoor/Instagram story)

Mira recently turned 27 and celebrated her birthday with husband Shahid in the woods. She had shared on her Instagram story that this was a much-needed “DND day after ages.”

The couple shared some lovely pictures from the mini-vacation that had their fans cheering for them. Shahid penned a heartfelt note to Mira where he wrote, “Not just to share your joys but to share your sorrows too. Not just for every day we smile in each other’s arms but on the days we cry in each other’s arms. You are the centre of my world. And I wouldn’t want it any other way. Happy happy birthday.”

Shahid will soon be seen in Jersey, where he stars alongside Mrunal Thakur, and a web series by Raj & DK.