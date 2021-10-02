Mira Kapoor shares video of her musings, Shahid Kapoor says ‘I am glad I feature’, watch

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor are for one of the most adored couples of Bollywood, and they don’t shy away from expressing their love for each other. With some social media PDA, they are often setting some serious marriage goals for their fans.

On Saturday, Mira took to her Instagram handle and shared a video showing “What goes on in my mind,” and that video features several unseen pictures of the couple kissing each other.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

The video also includes pictures of her with her parents, she also takes insider her workout routine and her diet. In some of the pictures in this video we also see Shahid playing with their kids, Misha and Zain.

As soon as Mira dropped the video, Shahid reacted to the post and commented, “I am glad I feature,” and many fans went gaga about the star and his wife’s romantic exchange of words.

Shahid and Mira tied the knot in 2015. The two recently celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary. Mira, on the occasion, had shared a note for Shahid, which read, “I love you more than words suffice. Happy 6, my love my life.” They are parents to Misha, 5, and Zain, 2.

On the work front, Shahid is shooting for his upcoming web series with filmmakers Raj and DK in Mumbai’s Film City. The Kabir Singh actor is also gearing up for the release of Jersey’s Hindi remake, which is set to arrive in theatres on November 5. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Shahid’s father Pankaj Kapur.