Mira Kapoor is having the best time with girlfriends in Dubai as they swim ‘on top of the world’. See photos, videos

Mira Kapoor has cracked her social media game and the woman knows how to make the best content for her followers. The influencer, who is also the wife of film actor Shahid Kapoor, is presently in Dubai with her girl gang and the women have been uploading many videos, reels and photos from the trip.

In one of the videos shared by Mira, they are seen swimming in an infinity pool. “We’ve been friends since college. More than plenty ‘nights to remember’. 7 years later, we’re on a girls trip! Whether in a lecture hall or on top of the world, some things never change,” she wrote.

Mira shared this photo from her spa day.

Mira went on a trip with her college friends.

Mira shared a glamorous selfie.

Mira’s girlfriends also shared a few photos, videos from the trip on their Instagram.

Mira shared a few solo shots from her dinner in Dubai.

Mira’s husband Shahid was recently seen in Jersey, also starring Mrunal Thakur. To wish him luck on the film, Mira shared on Instagram, “Jersey of Dreams 🙌🏻 Memories that made the dream; We all lived it, and we all loved it. Thank you @amanthegill for making us feel at home every single day, and now you have basically taken over my house in exchange. All the very bestest to the most hardworking, dedicated team ❤️.”

Jersey had a disappointing performance at the box office. The film was released shortly after Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 and somehow got lost in its shade. The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta gave Jersey 2.5 stars and wrote in the review, “The film is too stretched at 172 minutes, and the hero is too hangdog: ‘Jersey’ needed to be a little more rousing to keep us engaged all the way.”