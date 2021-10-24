Mira Kapoor fasts for husband Shahid Kapoor, shares photo of henna adorned hand

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Kapoor is celebrating Karwa Chauth today. She shared a picture from her preparation for the festival on Instagram. However, she also hinted at her love for food in her latest Instagram post.

Mira posted a picture of her henna-adorned hand. She opted for a simple design that covered her palm. But before she started fasting for Karwa Chauth, she posted pictures of all the delicacies she enjoyed during her recent trip to the Maldives. From different types of salads, pizza and coffee, Mira’s plates looked quite scrumptious.

Mira Kapoor shared a photo of her mehendi design on Instagram. Mira Kapoor shared a photo of her mehendi design on Instagram.

Sharing the pictures, Mira wrote, “I have never been this happy to eat Ghiya and Yellow dal. And sliced onions and harmirch. Also would’ve been unfair to post this tom 🤪🌝 #homesweethome #happyholidays.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

Mira Kapoor returned from her vacation with Shahid Kapoor and their two children Misha and Zain Kapoor on Saturday. During their vacation, Shahid and Mira gave their fans a sneak-peek into their fun time at the island nation.

Besides Mira, other celebrities are also ringing in the festival of Karwa Chauth. Actor Sharad Kelkar posted an adorable click of himself with his wife Keerti Kelkar. Along with it, he wrote, “It’s not about just Karwa Chauth. Every day become special when you’re around @keerti07 Happy Karwa Chauth to all!”

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor Nakuul Mehta shared a fun post before Karwa Chauth. Sharing a picture of himself where his hair are all grey due to a dry shampoo, Nakuul wrote, “Thats just me ageing waiting for the MOON to emerge whilst the Missus is gorging on some delicious bhel puri. #Karwachauth P.s. Never using a Dry Shampoo again 😂”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta)

Kamya Punjabi also shared pictures on Instagram as she got her hands adorned with henna before Karwa Chauth. She also posted a photo with her husband and captioned it, “All smiles when husband is home to feed me😜 n pamper me #happykarwachauth.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamya Shalabh Dang (@panjabikamya)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamya Shalabh Dang (@panjabikamya)

Karwa Chauth is celebrated every year in India on a full-moon day.