Mira Kapoor expresses gratitude as 2022 comes to an end, promises ‘a few surprises’ next year

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Kapoor on Thursday took to Instagram to share a post expressing gratitude for many things. She seemed to be in a pensive mood in the latest social media post as she reflected on the year that went by. Mira also teased her followers by promising “a few surprises” in 2023.

Sharing a photo, Mira wrote, “Looking ahead – So much I’ve learnt this year, so much to be grateful for and so many unforgettable moments. The next year awaits with it’s own destiny (A few surprises for you all as well! ) Ready, set, let’s do it!”

Mira Kapoor has been creating a lot of buzz with the funny videos she makes with husband Shahid Kapoor and brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter. Recently, they made a spoof video which was a crossover of Dil Chahta Hai and Shahid’s blockbuster Kabir Singh.

Shahid Kapoor had shared the video, where Ishaan is seen getting reprimanded by Mira for not listening to her but gets a completely different advice from Shahid. The hilarious video received comments from friends.

Raashii Khanna, who will be seen with Shahid in Raj and DK’s web series, commented, “So cute you guys!”. Kriti Sanon wrote, “Crack!” Shahid and Ishaan’s mother Neelima Azmi commented, “Too Cute.”

Shahid Kapoor, who was last seen in Jersey, will soon make his OTT debut with Farzi.