Minissha Lamba says she was cheated on by an actor: ‘He was a big flirt’

Actor Minissha Lamba, who recently revealed on radio host Siddharth Kannan’s show that she has found love again after splitting from former partner Ryan Tham, said she was once cheated on in a relationship by an actor.

The Yahaan actor and former Bigg Boss contestant also explained that the betrayal is one of the reasons why she no longer wants to be involved with people from the film industry as she feels there is too much ‘temptation’ around.

“The reason why I would always shy away from wanting to date anyone from the industry, not just actors, was just this. Because there is so much temptation around all the time,” said Minissha Lamba. When asked if she was ever cheated on by someone while in a relationship, Minissha replied in the affirmative.

“In one relationship which I had with an actor, yes. But I think only because the personality of the person was such that they were a big flirt,” stated the actor.

Minissha Lamba is known for having appeared in films like Shoojit Sircar’s Yahaan, Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Kidnap among others. She is reportedly set to make her debut in the digital space soon.