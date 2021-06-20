Minissha Lamba reveals she was accused of stealing money by her landlady: ‘I vacated the PG in two days’

Actor Minissha Lamba has revealed that she was accused of stealing money by her landlady. The actor, who has been away from showbiz for quite a while, opened up about her initial struggling days in the film industry while speaking to radio host Siddharth Kannan.

She said, “When I came (to Mumbai), I couldn’t afford anything. I was staying in a PG, at a rent of ₹5,000 per month. At that time, the PG lady accused me of stealing, ‘You have stolen money from my cupboard’.”

She added, “I said, ‘I haven’t stolen money’ so I vacated the PG in two days because it was a question about izzat (honour). I didn’t have money, I couldn’t afford anything so I rented a flat for ₹7,000 per month which was like a big room. The whole flat was like a big room. It was so small, so small. But I couldn’t afford anything more.”

Lamba is best known for Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd., Bachna Ae Haseeno, and Bheja Fry 2. She was last seen in 2017’s Bhoomi. Apart from her film career, she has also been a contestant on 2014’s Bigg Boss 8. She has been a part of TV shows like Chhoona Hai Aasmaan, Tenali Rama, and Internet Wala Love.

The actor made her film debut with 2005’s release Yahaan, which was also the debut of filmmaker Shoojit Sircar.