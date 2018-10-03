Minissha Lamba: Theatre helped me to discover the artiste within me

Minissha Lamba performed in one-act play Mirror Mirror, in which she essays 13 characters. Minissha Lamba performed in one-act play Mirror Mirror, in which she essays 13 characters.

Minissha Lamba, who has made her stage debut with a theatre production, says she prefers to wait for a good film rather than grabbing any random opportunity just to maintain visibility.

Talking about why she isn’t seen often in films now, Minissha told IANS here: “I think I am not getting the kind of work that I want to do in films, and that is why I am channelising my energy in different creative ventures. I want to do films that are substantial and that make me feel happy. It is better to wait for the right films than indulge in random opportunities.”

The actor performed in one-act play Mirror Mirror, in which she essays 13 characters. “Being a film actor, performing live on stage was nerve-wrecking initially, so I had to do a lot of practice. I focused my mind and went through a certain discipline. Eventually, it was great to see how people responded to my performance almost immediately after the show,” said Minissha, who had made her debut in Bollywood in 2005.

She featured in films like Yahaan, Corporate, Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd., Kidnap, Well Done Abba and Bachna Ae Haseeno.

While she enjoyed the thrill of performing in the theatre medium, the actor said: “The presence of mind needs to be strong when performing live because there might just a technical glitch that occurs on stage and I have to be smart enough to cover than instantly. There are no retakes like that in a film.

“But I must say that theatre helped me to discover the artiste within me. I think now I understand my craft better,” added the actor who worked with filmmakers like Shyam Benegal, Reema Kagti and Madhur Bhandarkar.

Asked about if she is open to do a web series, Minissha said: “As an actor, I am not limiting myself in any medium but choosing good content. These days so much work in happening in the entertainment industry and I would love to be a part of it.

As new stories and ideas are getting huge appreciation from the audience, talking about people who she wishes to work with, Minissha promptly said: “I would love to work with my first director Shoojit Sircar.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App