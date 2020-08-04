Minissha Lamba and Ryan Tham are officially divorced

Minissha Lamba and Ryan Tham got married on July 6, 2015. (Photo: Twitter) Minissha Lamba and Ryan Tham got married on July 6, 2015. (Photo: Twitter)

Bollywood actor Minissha Lamba has divorced husband Ryan Tham. The Yahaan actor on Tuesday finally opened up about the status of her relationship.

“Ryan and I have parted ways amicably. The legal separation has been done,” Minissha told The Times of India.

Minissha Lamba and Ryan Tham had a low key wedding in 2015 with only a few close friends and family members in attendance. The news of her wedding was revealed by actor Pooja Bedi.

Before tying the knot, Minissha and Ryan dated each other for some time. The two met at a nightclub and became friends.

Talking about her first meeting with restaurateur Ryan, Minissha Lamba had told The Indian Express, “We met at his nightclub. He ignored me a couple of times. It was after a few weeks that we got talking at a friend’s place. I don’t know about love at first sight, but it was definitely liking at first sight. After I dated him for a few months, I knew he was the one.”

On the work front, Minissha got a perfect Bollywood debut in Shoojit Sircar’s 2005 romantic drama Yahaan. She was seen in other notable films like Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. (2007), Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008), Well Done Abba’ (2009) and Bheja Fry 2 (2011).

