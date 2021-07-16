Minissha Lamba on finding love again: ‘I feel blessed every day to have found togetherness’

Minnisha Lamba is known for her work in films like Yahaan, Bachna Ae Haseeno among others. (Photo: Minnisha Lamba/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Minissha Lamba has found love in businessman Akash Malik. In a recent chat with ETimes, Minissha said, “Yes, I have found love and I am happy. I feel blessed every day to have found togetherness.”

In June, she had spoken about her new relationship when she told The Times of India, “Currently, I’m in a happy relationship with a lovely person. However, I would like to emphasise that the end of a relationship or marriage is not the end of life. You will have another chance to love, be loved, and will be able to brush the past aside.”

In 2020, Minissha and her ex-husband Ryan Tham divorced. However, the actor had previously mentioned that they had been living separately since October 2018.

She shared with Navbharat Times, “I would like to put it like this: Everyone has the right to live happily. Divorce was looked down upon in our society but now that women are self-dependent and can voice their opinions, things have changed. Earlier, only women were responsible to bear the burden of a relationship. They had the sole responsibility for all the sacrifices (required). But now, they have understood that they have the right to walk out if they are not happy in the marriage.”

Talking about her relationship with Akash, a source told the publication, “Initially, Minissha and Akash were just friends. To begin with, they didn’t even call each other and just happened to cross paths in poker games. They had first seen each other at a game about 17-18 months ago. It was only after a few interactions that they started connecting. But yes, today, they are madly in love. Minissha and Akash realise the strange times of today where, forget the future, but life itself has become so uncertain. They just want to be with each other as much as possible and remain happy.”

Minissha is known for her work in films like Yahaan, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd, among others.