Former Bigg Boss contestant Minissha Lamba refers to Sajid Khan as a ‘creature’: ‘The less said about him the better’

Birthdays are times for reflection and new beginnings. As actor Minissha Lamba celebrates her 38th birthday today, we sat her down for a tete-a-tete about being part of films, giving it all up and life. She appeared in films such as Bachna Ae Haseeno, Kidnap (that also made her into a ‘sex symbol’ over night), Honeymoon Travels Private Ltd and Yahaan. She was last seen in 2017’s Bhoomi and has appeared in a few television shows since.

The actor, who initially wanted to become a journalist, said that the shift to acting just happened organically as she got some wonderful opportunities. She continued, “I did not have the kind of guidance which I needed at that time. I did everything on my own and when I look back, I am wiser. Definitely if I had to do it again, I would have done certain things differently.”

She says that she took her career in her stride, including being considered the girl-next-door and a sex symbol at different stages. “As an actor, you want to do different things and a lot of women like to have a sex appeal. So you work towards it when you look at the actors on screen. So I thought ‘could I do that one day’ and I did it.”

Minissha, who made her debut with Yahaan in 2005, was last seen in the 2017 film Bhoomi. Talking about the next phase of her life, she said, “Now, it’s about reinventing. One does stuff which is new and out of the box. That is the next phase I am looking forward to. OTT is definitely the space I would love to explore.”

Opening up about the kind of characters she played in her career, Minissha said that her role in the film Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd was once in a lifetime opportunity. She said, “It is very rare that an actor gets to play a superwoman in a film. Actors do it in Hollywood because there are so many superhero films and people love it. Playing it was a once in a lifetime opportunity. I do wish there were more superhero films.”

Minissha was also a part of the reality show Bigg Boss 8. When asked about the current season, Sajid Khan and the Me Too movement, she said, “The Me Too movement is and has been so important in changing the conversation around the world about women. It was just a revolution that was on the brink that was waiting to happen. It just needed that one boiling point, that one catastrophe to change the world and that is what revolutions are all about. Regarding the creature (Sajid Khan) you are talking about, the less about the person the better.

Talking about the current generation of actors, Minissha said, “Among the women I am absolutely in love with Ananya Pandey. Alia Bhatt is a once in a generation actor and Sara Ali Khan is so charming. Janhvi Kapoor has her own quiet strong beauty about her.”