scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

Former Bigg Boss contestant Minissha Lamba refers to Sajid Khan as a ‘creature’: ‘The less said about him the better’

Minissha Lamba, who made her Bollywood debut with the film Yahaan, said that she didn't have the right guidance in the initial stages of her career.

Minissha LambaMinissha Lamba is celebrating her birthday today. (Photo: Minissha Lamba/Instagram)

Birthdays are times for reflection and new beginnings. As actor Minissha Lamba celebrates her 38th birthday today, we sat her down for a tete-a-tete about being part of films, giving it all up and life. She appeared in films such as Bachna Ae Haseeno, Kidnap (that also made her into a ‘sex symbol’ over night), Honeymoon Travels Private Ltd and Yahaan. She was last seen in 2017’s Bhoomi and has appeared in a few television shows since.

The actor, who initially wanted to become a journalist, said that the shift to acting just happened organically as she got some wonderful opportunities.  She continued, “I did not have the kind of guidance which I needed at that time. I did everything on my own and when I look back, I am wiser. Definitely if I had to do it again, I would have done certain things differently.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Minissha Lamba (@minissha_lamba)

She says that she took her career in her stride, including being considered the girl-next-door and a sex symbol at different stages. “As an actor, you want to do different things and a lot of women like to have a sex appeal. So you work towards it when you look at the actors on screen. So I thought ‘could I do that one day’ and I did it.” 

Minissha, who made her debut with Yahaan in 2005, was last seen in the 2017 film Bhoomi. Talking about the next phase of her life, she said, “Now, it’s about reinventing. One does stuff which is new and out of the box. That is the next phase I am looking forward to. OTT is definitely the space I would love to explore.”

Opening up about the kind of characters she played in her career, Minissha said that her role in the film Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd was once in a lifetime opportunity. She said, “It is very rare that an actor gets to play a superwoman in a film. Actors do it in Hollywood because there are so many superhero films and people love it. Playing it was a once in a lifetime opportunity. I do wish there were more superhero films.”

Also read |Break Point review: Netflix’s tennis documentary serves drama, but leaves die-hard fans in the lurch as it courts casual viewers

Minissha was also a part of the reality show Bigg Boss 8. When asked about the current season, Sajid Khan and the Me Too movement, she said, “The Me Too movement is and has been so important in changing the conversation around the world about women. It was just a revolution that was on the brink that was waiting to happen. It just needed  that one boiling point, that one catastrophe to change the world and that is what revolutions are all about. Regarding the creature (Sajid Khan) you are talking about, the less about the person the better. 

Talking about the current generation of actors, Minissha said, “Among the women I am absolutely in love with Ananya Pandey. Alia Bhatt is a once in a generation actor and Sara Ali Khan is so charming. Janhvi Kapoor has her own quiet strong beauty about her.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why separatist politics has plagued Pakistan since its inception
Why separatist politics has plagued Pakistan since its inception
Why animals kill, and it’s not for a trophy
Why animals kill, and it’s not for a trophy
We are creating people who, in old technologies, will be called cyborgs: ...
We are creating people who, in old technologies, will be called cyborgs: ...
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor vs ChatGPT
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor vs ChatGPT

 

First published on: 18-01-2023 at 18:15 IST
Next Story

Gautam Adani files for Rs 20,000 cr FPO

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

kapoor fam jam alia kareena ranbir karisma neet
Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor take us inside ‘best best night’ with Alia, Ranbir, Kareena and Saif
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close