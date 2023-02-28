Mini Mathur shares wedding photos with Kabir Khan on 25th anniversary: ‘When Sabyasachi legengas weren’t the norm, no hashtags and sunset photos’

Host-actor Mini Mathur is celebrating her 25th wedding anniversary with filmmaker Kabir Khan today. On the special occasion, she took to social media to share photos from her wedding, which showed the couple – young and in love – enjoying their big day. She gave details of their ceremonies which were held in accordance with both their cultures. Taking a subtle dig at Bollywood trends, Mini also drew reference to the celebrity weddings of today that have ‘Sabyasachi lehengas, hashtags, sunset photos and bridal entry music’.

The first two pictures seemed to have been clicked during their mehendi ceremony. Mini looked beautiful in a red salwar suit as she flaunted her henna-decorated hands, while Kabir sat beside her. In the next photo, the two danced together, while the third picture was from their wedding ceremony. Mini opted for a blue and gold outfit and Kabir donned a sehra with his white sherwani. The newlyweds smiled for the cameras as the posed after the ceremony.

She wrote along with the photos, “Hidden gems from a quarter century ago. When Sabyasachi legengas weren’t the norm, with no wedding hashtags or exquisite sunset photos and no bridal entry music. But I do remember being deliriously happy, singing & dancing like a monkey surrounded by Kabirs extensive Khan-daan from Hyderabad, the entire Mathur clan & all our friends. That was a simpler time, with live shehnai and songs written & sung by my family… unencumbered by the trappings of religious differences or any kind of propriety. We signed a register.. but went ahead and happily did all the cultural ceremonies from both sides anyway!”

Mini Mathur further opened up about her bridal look and how she mixed and matched her outfit, as friends helped her with makeup and hair. She also informed her followers that she wore her grandmother’s jewellery and how they partied till dawn with their loved ones. “I wore my naanis jewellery, my friend @vidyatikari did my make up and made a trendy cornrow hairstyle which created much confusion in the mandap as to which one to fill with sindoor It took me an hour to take the pins off and i looked electrocuted on my wedding night. I mixed & matched my wedding outfits myself. We invited everyone with a phone call & wedding cards sent by actual post mail.. yeah like with a stamp. There wasn’t a 10pm sound deadline and we partied into the next morning each night.”

Mini added that she cannot fathom how quickly time has passed. Giving her two cents on how they keep their relationship alive, she wrote, “In all these years, what I have learnt is to focus on our similarities, not our differences. To keep a sense of humour (you need tons of it) and a short memory about things that don’t feel so good (lots of those too). And looks like we made it! Happy 25th @kabirkhankk.”

With a cheeky post-script, the actor pulled her husband’s leg as she said that she will have to delete the photos if Kabir doesn’t want to be seen without his beard.