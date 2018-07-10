Mithun Chakraborty’s son Mahaakshay ties the knot

Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty’s son Mahaakshay Chakraborty, also known as Mimoh, has tied the knot with Madalsa Sharma. Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty’s son Mahaakshay Chakraborty, also known as Mimoh, has tied the knot with Madalsa Sharma.

Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty’s son Mahaakshay Chakraborty, also known as Mimoh, on Tuesday tied the knot with actor Madalsa Sharma in Ooty.

Last week, Mimoh’s wedding had to be cancelled after the police arrived at the venue of wedding to investigate the rape and cheating charges filed by a woman against him and his mother Yogita Bali.

In her plea, the complainant had alleged that Mahaakshay had cheated and raped her after being in physical relation with her for around four years on the pretext of marriage.

The woman alleged that when she became pregnant, Mahaakshay had given her some medicine which led to an abortion. In her complaint, she claimed that Bali had threatened her of dire consequences if she continued the relationship. The complainant also said she moved to Delhi from Mumbai as she feared for her life in view of threats made by Bali and her son.

Following the Bombay High Court’s refusal to grant any interim relief from arrest to Mahaakshay Chakraborty and Yogita Bali, the duo moved the Delhi court. Special Judge Ashutosh Kumar last Saturday granted anticipatory bail to Bali and Mahaakshay, saying they have deep roots in society and are not likely to abscond.

