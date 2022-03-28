Mimoh Chakraborty says people think he’s not worthy of being Mithun Chakraborty’s son: ‘If I am bad, it is fine…’

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty’s son Mimoh opened up about the harsh comments against him and his film career. Mithun has two sons, Mimoh and Namashi. Mimoh had made his debut in the 2008 film, Jimmy and more recently he was seen in Ab Mujhe Udna Hai.

Asked if he faced more criticism because he is Mithun Chakraborty’s son, Mimoh told Prabhat Khabar that he wishes people would at least give him a chance, and expressed his desire to be judged on the basis of his work. “You can see that dad is constantly working. On one hand, he has Hunarbaaz (reality TV show) and he also has Amazon Prime Video’s web series Bestseller. Then, he has The Kashmir Files. Chaar baar janam le ke bhi mai unka caliber match nahi kar sakta. Logon ko lagta hai mai Mithun ke beta hone ke laayak nahi hoon (I cannot match his caliber even if I took birth four times. People believe that I am not worthy of being Mithun’s son). If I am bad, it is fine. But, at least see what Mimoh can do. Judge me on the basis of my work.”

Mimoh had earlier told Hindustan Times that there was ‘nothing privileged’ about his career, and that his father had never asked anyone to give him an offer. He mentioned that his brother was fighting his own battles, while he, Mimoh, was struggling with his demons.

Jimmy had failed at the box office, and Mimoh’s next two films went unreleased too. In 2011, he was seen in Haunted – 3D and Loot. The mixed martial arts trained actor, however, failed to leave much of an impression.

Mimoh has two films lined up titled Rosh and Jogira Sara Ra Ra too.