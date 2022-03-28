scorecardresearch
Monday, March 28, 2022
Mimoh Chakraborty says people think he’s not worthy of being Mithun Chakraborty’s son: ‘If I am bad, it is fine…’

Mithun Chakraborty's son Mimoh says that people don't think he's worthy of being the son of the veteran actor.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
March 28, 2022 3:36:35 pm
Mithun ChakrabortyMithun Chakraborty with his son Mimoh (Photo: Express Archives)

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty’s son Mimoh opened up about the harsh comments against him and his film career. Mithun has two sons, Mimoh and Namashi. Mimoh had made his debut in the 2008 film, Jimmy  and more recently he was seen in Ab Mujhe Udna Hai.

Asked if he faced more criticism because he is Mithun Chakraborty’s son, Mimoh told Prabhat Khabar that he wishes people would at least give him a chance, and expressed his desire to be judged on the basis of his work. “You can see that dad is constantly working. On one hand, he has Hunarbaaz (reality TV show) and he also has Amazon Prime Video’s web series Bestseller. Then, he has The Kashmir Files. Chaar baar janam le ke bhi mai unka caliber match nahi kar sakta. Logon ko lagta hai mai Mithun ke beta hone ke laayak nahi hoon (I cannot match his caliber even if I took birth four times. People believe that I am not worthy of being Mithun’s son). If I am bad, it is fine. But, at least see what Mimoh can do. Judge me on the basis of my work.”

Also Read |Mithun Chakraborty’s son Mimoh says ‘nothing privileged about’ failed Bollywood career: ‘Facing my demons’

Mimoh had earlier told Hindustan Times that there was ‘nothing privileged’ about his career, and that his father had never asked anyone to give him an offer. He mentioned that his brother was fighting his own battles, while he, Mimoh, was struggling with his demons.

Jimmy had failed at the box office, and Mimoh’s next two films went unreleased too. In 2011, he was seen in Haunted – 3D and Loot. The mixed martial arts trained actor, however, failed to leave much of an impression.

Mimoh has two films lined up titled Rosh and Jogira Sara Ra Ra too.

