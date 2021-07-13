Mimi trailer: Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi film mixes up surrogacy, religion in hilarious, heartfelt film

Kriti Sanon’s Mimi trailer landed on Tuesday and, just as makers promised, it is “nothing like what you’re expecting!” The family entertainer, which revolves around the plot of surrogacy is set to release on Netflix on July 30.

Unlike all the films around surrogacy we’ve seen in Bollywood so far, Mimi doesn’t take things very seriously. Rather, it prefers to treat the theme with a lot of innocence and simplicity, laced with dollops of humour, courtesy actor Pankaj Tripathi. Mimi revolves around a small-town girl from Rajasthan, played by Kriti Sanon, who gets offered Rs 20 lakh to act as a surrogate for an American couple. The middleman is Tripathi, who, in his impeccable style, manages to convince both parties.

Watch Mimi trailer

The only hindrance being, how Mimi will hide her pregnant belly from her parents and the society at large. The film touches upon the challenges of surrogacy and how society looks at it.

Things, however, take a turn when the couple retracts from the deal and refuses to accept the child. Mimi’s family thinks a pregnant unwedded daughter means it’s an illegitimate child. And all this comes with a pinch of religious rivalry. Special mention to Tripathi, who breaks the image of Kriti Sanon’s father from their previous outing Bareilly Ki Barfi, and convincingly plays a small-town agent, who even dons the role of Mimi’s partner in the film.

Yeh rahi #Mimi ki poori duniya par kya hai yeh uski poori duniya? Bass 1 din aur… Delivering #MimiTrailerTomorrow! #NothingLikeWhatYoureExpecting

Releasing on 30th July on @JioCinema & @NetflixIndia. pic.twitter.com/iDDMowRWCt — Kriti MIMI Sanon (@kritisanon) July 12, 2021

Mimi also stars Manoj Pahwa, Supriya Pathak and Sai Tamhankar.

Speaking about Mimi, Kriti Sanon told PTI, “It’s not preachy or serious. It’s not like you are going to watch a film on surrogacy and it’s going to be a documentary film. It’s a very entertaining film, filled with humour, and a lot of ups and downs. There’s a beautiful graph of the woman I am playing, Mimi, where she wants to be an actress.”

Mimi reunites Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, director Laxman Utekar and producer Dinesh Vijan after their hit romantic-comedy Luka Chuppi. It is also the latest collaboration between Dinesh Vijan and Kriti Sanon after films like Raabta, Luka Chuppi and Arjun Patiala. Fans also remember her striking camaraderie with Pankaj Tripathi as father-daughter in Bareilly Ki Barfi.