Mimi song Rihaayi De: AR Rahman delivers a poignant track

July 21, 2021 3:36:21 pm
Mimi’s second song “Rihaayi De” is out, and it is sure to strike an emotional chord with listeners.
“Rihaayi De” is the kind of song that reminds you to never underestimate the power of a great sad song. This soft and soulful track is crooned by music maestro AR Rahman.
Mimi actor Kriti Sanon took to her social media platforms to share the song. Along with the music video of “Rihaayi De”, Kriti wrote, “Kaun samjhe dard tere, kaun tujhko #RihaayiDe? The most soulful song of #Mimi ! A personal favourite ❤️❤️ Song OUT NOW.”
While the film’s trailer and first song Param Sundari showcased a feisty Kriti Sanon, we see her vulnerable side in the music video of “Rihaayi De”.
The most soulful song of #Mimi and my personal fav #RihaayiDe is OUT NOW.
Link: https://t.co/ThEPEQfNIi
Exclusive world premiere 30th July on @JioCinema & @NetflixIndia.@TripathiiPankaj @Evelyn_Edwards1 @SaieTamhankar @aidanwhytock #SupriyaPathak #ManojPahwa #SharukhShaik
— Kriti MIMI Sanon (@kritisanon) July 21, 2021
Helmed by Laxman Utekar, Mimi also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa in pivotal roles. It will stream on Jio Cinema and Netflix from July 30, 2021.
