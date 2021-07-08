scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 08, 2021
Mimi first look: Kriti Sanon promises an entertaining surrogacy drama

Mimi stars Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak among others in pivotal roles.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 8, 2021 11:49:21 am
mimiKriti Sanon plays the lead role in Mimi. (Photo: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)

The first look of Kriti Sanon’s family entertainer Mimi is out. The poster shows Kriti with a pregnancy bump, and the tagline reads, “Nothing like what you’re expecting!”

Sanon shared the first look poster with a caption that read, “This July, expect the extraordinary from the ordinary! ✨ Stay tuned.”

 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Jio Studios’ Mimi reunites Kriti Sanon with her Luka Chuppi director Laxman Utekar, and co-star Pankaj Tripathi. Tripathi and Sanon have earlier shared screen space in Luka Chuppi and Bareilly ki Barfi.

The movie’s main plotline is reportedly centered around surrogacy. Earlier, while speaking with PTI, Sanon clarified that Mimi is not going to be a serious, preachy movie on the subject. She said, “It’s not preachy or serious. It’s not like you are going to watch a film on surrogacy and it’s going to be a documentary film. It’s a very entertaining film, filled with humour, and a lot of ups and downs. There’s a beautiful graph of the woman I am playing, Mimi, where she wants to be an actress.”

Besides Mimi, Kriti Sanon has Bachchan Pandey, Bhediya and Adipurush in her kitty.

