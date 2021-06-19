Farhan Akhtar remembers Milkha Singh: ‘You will always be alive’

Legendary athlete Milkha Singh passed away due to Covid-19 related complications on Friday in Chandigarh. The Flying Singh was a widely celebrated figure across the country, and with the 2013 biopic titled Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, he had gotten introduced a new generation as well. Farhan, who played the role of Milkha Singh in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, penned a moving post for the four-time Asian Games gold medallist.

“A part of me is still refusing to accept that you are no more. Maybe it’s the stubborn side I inherited from you.. the side that when it sets it’s mind on something, just never gives up. And the truth is that you will always be alive. Because you were more than a large hearted, loving, warm, down to earth man. You represented an idea. You represented a dream. You represented (to use your own words) how hard work, honesty and determination can lift a person off his knees and get him to touch the sky. You have touched all our lives. For those who knew you as a father and a friend, it was a blessing. For those who didn’t, your story was as a constant source of inspiration and a reminder of humility in success. I love you with all my heart,” Farhan wrote.

Many other personalities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra also took to their social media handles to express their grief.

Akshay Kumar expressed that he is “incredibly sad” to hear about the demise of Milkha Singh. Paying him tribute, the actor said, “May you have a golden run in heaven, Flying Sikh.”

Amitabh Bachchan tagged Milkha Singh as the “pride of India.” He also termed him as a “greater human.”

Priyanka Chopra also mourned the loss of Milkha Singh. “Warm and welcoming, you made our first meeting so so special. I have been inspired by your excellence, touched by your humility, influenced by your contribution to our country. Om Shanti #Milkha ji. Sending love and prayers to the family,” she wrote via Twitter.

Here are the posts from other celebrities who paid their last tribute to Milkha Singh:

The Flying Sikh may no longer be with us in person but his presence will always be felt and his legacy will remain unmatched… An inspiration to me… an inspiration to millions. Rest in Peace Milkha Singh sir. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 18, 2021

Incredibly sad to hear about the demise of #MilkhaSingh ji. The one character I forever regret not playing on-screen!

May you have a golden run in heaven, Flying Sikh. Om shanti, Sir 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 19, 2021

Shri #MilkhaSingh Ji‘s name was and will forever be synonymous with speed. He inspired generations to run & never give up. Extremely saddened to know about his demise. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. #LongLiveFlyingSikh pic.twitter.com/0vAvGORe7d — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 19, 2021

And he flew away 💔 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 18, 2021

T 3940 – In grief .. Milkha Singh passes away .. the pride of India .. a great athlete .. a greater human ..

Waheguru di Mehr .. prayers 🙏🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 19, 2021

Milkha Singh had tested positive for the virus on May 20 and was admitted to a private hospital in Mohali on May 24. Singh had been discharged on May 30 before he was admitted to the Covid ward at the Nehru Hospital Extension at PGIMER on June 3 due to dipping oxygen levels. The former Indian athlete had tested negative on Thursday earlier this week and was shifted to the medical ICU.