scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

Milind Soman’s birthday wish for Ankita Konwar is beautiful. ‘I love you more every year’

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar got married in 2018 and recently the duo celebrated her 31st birthday on the mountains.

Milind Soman, Ankita KonwarMilind Soman and Ankita Konwar's recent picture. (Photo: Milind Soman/Instagram)

Actor-model Milind Soman celebrated wife, Ankita Konwar’s birthday 17,000 ft above the sea level in Kongmaru La. The actor shared an adorable picture with Ankita and also penned a sweet note along with it and said that, ‘you are the best.’

Sharing the pictures on his Instagram handle, Soman wrote, “My sweetheart, I know you had a Happy Birthday yesterday, I was there !!! And what an amazing and beautiful start to your new year at 17000ft above sea level  I love you more every year  Wishing that all the good and wonderful things that you have dreamt of, come true, you are the best #staycrazy #kongmarula.” Ankita quickly commented on the picture and said, “17000 feet is even better with you.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning)

The couple got married in 2018 and instantly became a target for trolls because of the age gap between them. Previously, in an AMA session on Instagram, Ankita then answered the question, “How did you tackle/ manage this Indian stereotype of ‘don’t marry an older man?’”

She wrote,  “Anything that’s not common in a society, people usually like to talk about it. And it’s not just limited to India. We as a species, have a tendency to get weird about the unknown, the unexplored AKA fear. A survival skill. And sometimes we are not conscious enough to distinguish between the utility and the waste of that skill. I have always done what makes me happy.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

On the work front, Soman will be seen in Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming directorial Emergency. The model will play the role of Sam Manekshaw.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Lessons with Mother Nature Ma’amPremium
Lessons with Mother Nature Ma’am
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...Premium
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...
Government to banks: Complaints, give more education loansPremium
Government to banks: Complaints, give more education loans
Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as ‘crusader of peace’Premium
Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as ‘crusader of peace’

Sharing his look, Kangana wrote, “Presenting the dynamic @milindrunning as #SamManekshaw, the man instrumental for saving India’s frontiers during the Indo-Pak war and whose service was as distinguished as his honesty; a charmer, a war hero and a visionary leader in #Emergency.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-09-2022 at 01:25:06 pm
Next Story

Why men must seek immediate medical help on showing symptoms like difficulty in passing urine, blood in semen

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Delhi: Paytm transaction of Rs 100 leads police to accused in Rs 4 crore heist

Delhi: Paytm transaction of Rs 100 leads police to accused in Rs 4 crore heist

Jharkhand teacher beaten up by students was demoted for casteist slurs, says official

Jharkhand teacher beaten up by students was demoted for casteist slurs, says official

NIA announces Rs 25 lakh bounty on Dawood Ibrahim

NIA announces Rs 25 lakh bounty on Dawood Ibrahim

Pregnant Indian tourist dies in Portugal, health minister quits

Pregnant Indian tourist dies in Portugal, health minister quits

Mary Roy, educator and champion of gender equality, passes away

Mary Roy, educator and champion of gender equality, passes away

HPV vaccine to prevent cervical cancer will be given in 2-3 doses, say experts

HPV vaccine to prevent cervical cancer will be given in 2-3 doses, say experts

Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recycled
Only for Subscribers

Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recycled

Premium
Indian-American doctor files lawsuit against PM Modi, Reddy and Adani in US

Indian-American doctor files lawsuit against PM Modi, Reddy and Adani in US

The monsoon has ended, so why are Kerala & Karnataka still receiving heavy rainfall?

The monsoon has ended, so why are Kerala & Karnataka still receiving heavy rainfall?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review: Stylish, unique, but is it for you?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review: Stylish, unique, but is it for you?

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Inside Arjun Bijlani's new house Nia Sharma, Mouni Roy attend griha pravesh
Inside Arjun Bijlani’s new house: Nia Sharma, Mouni Roy attend griha pravesh
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 01: Latest News
Advertisement