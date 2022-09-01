Milind Soman’s birthday wish for Ankita Konwar is beautiful. ‘I love you more every year’

Actor-model Milind Soman celebrated wife, Ankita Konwar’s birthday 17,000 ft above the sea level in Kongmaru La. The actor shared an adorable picture with Ankita and also penned a sweet note along with it and said that, ‘you are the best.’
Sharing the pictures on his Instagram handle, Soman wrote, “My sweetheart, I know you had a Happy Birthday yesterday, I was there !!! And what an amazing and beautiful start to your new year at 17000ft above sea level I love you more every year Wishing that all the good and wonderful things that you have dreamt of, come true, you are the best #staycrazy #kongmarula.” Ankita quickly commented on the picture and said, “17000 feet is even better with you.”
View this post on Instagram
The couple got married in 2018 and instantly became a target for trolls because of the age gap between them. Previously, in an AMA session on Instagram, Ankita then answered the question, “How did you tackle/ manage this Indian stereotype of ‘don’t marry an older man?’”
She wrote, “Anything that’s not common in a society, people usually like to talk about it. And it’s not just limited to India. We as a species, have a tendency to get weird about the unknown, the unexplored AKA fear. A survival skill. And sometimes we are not conscious enough to distinguish between the utility and the waste of that skill. I have always done what makes me happy.”
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Soman will be seen in Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming directorial Emergency. The model will play the role of Sam Manekshaw.
Sharing his look, Kangana wrote, “Presenting the dynamic @milindrunning as #SamManekshaw, the man instrumental for saving India’s frontiers during the Indo-Pak war and whose service was as distinguished as his honesty; a charmer, a war hero and a visionary leader in #Emergency.”