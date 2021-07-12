Milind Soman-Ankita Konwar celebrate third wedding anniversary: ‘Always and forever’. See photos

Actor and model Milind Soman is celebrating his third wedding anniversary with Ankita Konwar on Monday. Along with sharing several photos on Instagram, Milind also wrote a note for her, mentioning how much he missed her as the two are apart on this special day.

“Happy 3rd anniversary @ankita_earthy ❤ miss you every moment you crazy thing 🥰…#love, ” Mlilind wrote.

Meanwhile, Ankita Konwar shared a series of photos and penned an emotional post for him. Her caption read, “Everyday is an adventure, a new anniversary of something and another valentines day with you. 3 years since we had our magical wedding in that little forest in Spain, barefoot, in front of a waterfall. Being with you is like experiencing magic, firsthand! You’re the water to my earth. Shaping me, nurturing me, growing with me. I’m grateful for this bond we share, every single living minute. Always and forever ❤️. #ultreia #foreverlove #forbetterorforworse #insicknessandinhealth.”

Unseen photos of Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar:

Milind commented on the post, “Miss you ❤️.”

Owing to the 26-year age gap between them, the couple has faced much criticism and harsh trolling. During a recent Ask Me Anything on Instagram, Ankita was asked how she tackled the stereotype of marrying an older man. She answered, “Anything that’s not common in a society, people usually like to talk about it. It’s not just limited to India. We as a species have the tendency to get weird about the unknown, the unexpected, AKA fear. ” She added that she has always done what makes her happy.

In 2013, Milind and Ankita had met when she was just recovering from the death of her boyfriend. Five years later, they got married.