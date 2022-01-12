Milind Soman’s wife Ankita Konwar shares photo from their quarantine: ‘Homegrown food, kadha everyday’

Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar have said that they also contracted Covid-19 and have now tested negative. The couple said that they were asymptomatic and remained in home quarantine. Ankita shared a couple of photos from the time they were isolating. Apart from spending time together, they also grew vegetables in their farms.

“This was us in quarantine First time for me, second time for @milindrunning . Asymptomatic and now negative. Tested because we met someone who turned out to be positive. Homegrown food, kadha everyday ,” she wrote, adding hashtags like ‘#omicronvariant #quarantine #homesweethome #minimalism and #homegrownveggies’.

Milind Sonam had tested positive last year during the second wave. Wife Ankita had then taken care of him, even wearing PPE kits when she interacted with him, albeit from a distance.

Recently, a number of celebrities tested positive for the coronavirus. It started with Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora last month and now John Abraham, Prem Chopra, Lata Mangeshkar, Erica Fernandes, Sharad Malhotra and Neha Pendse are all recuperating after testing positive.

Yesterday, late actor Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar said that she too has tested positive for the coronavirus. Taking to her Facebook account to mourn the death of Irrfan’s aunt, Mumani Saab, she shared an update on her Covid-19 diagnosis.

Sutapa wrote, “When you hear it’s positive just as you open eyes I was rest assured it’s going to be a negative day. Mumani Saab!! She was one of the rare people I always found smiling..she left us for the forward journey today. Irrfan loved her , the most simple uncomplicated beautiful woman I knew.”Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un” Alvida mumani Saab your calling me shutoba will for ever ring in my ears ..staying in the same city I could not even go see her one last time as I was tested positive what testing times are these. Please pray for her she was a good soul Indeed!!”