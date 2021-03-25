Milind Soman tests positive for Covid-19

Milind Soman was last seen in AltBalaji web series Paurashpur. (Photo: Milind Soman/Instagram)

Actor Milind Soman has tested positive for the coronavirus. The actor has quarantined himself. He took to Twitter to update his fans about his health. “Tested positive. #Quarantine” the actor and fitness enthusiast wrote on Twitter.

Soman is the latest actor to join the list of celebrities who have recently contracted the virus. Actors R Madhavan, Aamir Khan, Rohit Saraf and Kartik Aaryan also got infected with COVID-19 and are under self-quarantine. Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have recovered after getting infected with the virus.

Recently, the Four More Shots actor had written about the importance of smiling on social media. While sharing couple of photos of himself, he wrote, “Smiling can help reduce the level of stress-enhancing hormones, increase the level of mood-enhancing hormones like endorphins, and reduce overall blood pressure. Some studies researching the relation between physical expression and the mind show that smiling could make you feel happier, scowling makes you feel angrier, and frowning makes you feel sadder.”

On the work front, Soman was last seen in AltBalaji’s magnum opus Paurashpur where he essayed the role of an eunuch.