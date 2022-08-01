scorecardresearch
Monday, August 01, 2022

Milind Soman says he has been ‘objectified’ from the beginning of his career: ‘If I’m uncomfortable with being a sex symbol, then I shouldn’t be here’

Milind Soman, who recently participated in the Lifelong Fight Lazy Run in Delhi, talks to Indian Express about his attitude towards fitness, mental health, his career trajectory and his feelings about a sex symbol. 

Written by Lakshana N Palat | New Delhi |
Updated: August 1, 2022 8:32:20 am
Milind SomanMilind Soman talks about fitness and his lifestyle (Photo: Instagram/ Milind Soman)

Bollywood actor, model and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman reveals his fitness mantra and says that he doesn’t do anything special to get into shape, contrary to popular opinion. The star, who recently participated in the 5km Lifelong Fight Lazy Run in Delhi that urges people to fight laziness, talks to Indian Express about his attitude towards fitness, mental health, his career trajectory and his feelings about a sex symbol.

On fitness and health

I’m working with this company called Lifelong that makes gym equipment and we came up with this campaign because we realised the one thing stops that stops everyone from taking their first step is laziness — especially after the pandemic. You need to make a little effort, and laziness is what’s stopping you. It’s completely natural, and I myself, am very lazy.

 

It’s a little twisted, the reason why I like to be fit is because I am lazy. Life is tough and you never know what’s going to happen tomorrow — and to be able to deal with that, you need to be tough. If you don’t get tough, how will you face the challenges that will come up at anytime? To make it easier for me, I like to be fit. So if something happens, I know I can deal with it. It’s important to challenge yourself.  I was very fit for my whole life, because I started swimming at the age of nine. I was also national champion. Even when I started modelling, I was super fit. I didn’t want to lose that feeling. I don’t do anything special — I exercise ten or fifteen minutes a day. I don’t take supplements, I eat regular food. Dal and khichdi, and the like.

On self-motivation

I’m self-motivated, it’s the way I’ve been since I was a child. But of course, my wife, if I miss a day because she runs and she is a yoga instructor, she asks, “Why aren’t you doing it? When are you doing it?” I even ask my mother who is 83, whether she does her push-ups and squats. So, I think in any case, motivating and encouraging each other is very important.

 

On how sports benefitted his mental health

Sports helped me a lot. Self-awareness is the key to dealing better with life, to understanding who you are, and what you are. So from a young age, when you have a focus and you are working towards that everyday and you are working with people who are impacting your focus—it gets you ready for challenges. It matters what your mindset is, and sports helped me and there was a challenge everyday.

On his career

I’m working on a couple of projects. I did a film last year, but I don’t know what happened to it. Maybe they’ll come out next year. I have two other films I’m doing and I have an OTT show. I’ve actually never taken any breaks, it’s the way I work. Whenever there’s work, I do.  I did two seasons of Four More Shots Please, and I did another show called Paurashpur and I did something in Masaba Masaba. I did Metro Park. As an actor, I don’t want to do the same thing again and again. A lot of people want you to do that. Now, because of OTT, audience is getting more demanding.

It’s not a fear, but I don’t take up things where I feel I’ve done it before. So many people, even though they’re in the creative field, they have no imagination at all. I just wait for them to imagine me in a different role. So for Paurashpur, they came to me with the role of the king, I said no. It’s too expected. They kept coming to me for six months, and then I saw a character of a eunuch. So I asked, why can’t I play this? They were rather surprised, but I want to do things I have never done before.

Reminiscing Rules Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula

Such a fun film. Even people abroad asked me if those rules work, I said of course they work, that’s why I put them there. I made those rules. They’re from my experience. I have a lot of experience. It’s very relatable.


Four More Shots Please 

People asked me how did I prepare for the role of a gynaecologist, I said I didn’t prepare for the role, I’m a person. I could be anybody?

On being a sex symbol

Oh, I am not uncomfortable at all, it’s my USP (laughs). Okay seriously, you have to know what are your strengths. It’s a business. If I’m uncomfortable with being a sex symbol, and being objectified, which I have been, right from the beginning from my career, then I shouldn’t be here. I was not bothered or uncomfortable with it, I was surprised, yes. I just did a music video, a song called Shringaar, and I don’t know why they called me—and it is an objectification of the male persona, and I don’t know why they took me at the age of fifty, and not someone at the age of twenty.

On his nude photoshoot at the beach

I didn’t think twice. What am I doing, I’m running on the beach, big deal. When I did my first nude photoshoot, it was shot in Delhi—in the forest—and I was just walking around naked, and we were just taking pictures. Even after that, I could still do the nude photoshoot by the beach, and I know it’s nothing serious. Some people may object, some people might appreciate. It’s human nature, everyone can’t like everything.

