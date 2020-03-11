Milind Soman reacts to ‘trending at 54’ after he opens about time at a RSS shakha

Milind Soman shared his experience of training at a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) shakha as a young boy. (Photo: Milind Soman/Instagram) Milind Soman shared his experience of training at a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) shakha as a young boy. (Photo: Milind Soman/Instagram)

Model-turned-actor Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar are amazed at how the former is trending on social media because of a ‘childhood experience’ at a RSS shakha.

On Tuesday, The Print published an excerpt from Soman’s memoir Made in India where he mentioned his experience of training at a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) shakha as a young boy. He shared that his father “was a great believer in the benefits that would accrue to a young boy, in terms of disciplined living, physical fitness and right thinking, from being part of the junior cadres of the RSS.”

Though Milind Soman was unhappy when his parents pushed “a happy loner like me into forced activities with other children,” he was glad to have made three wonderful friends there.

In the memoir, the actor-model also said he gets ‘baffled’ when the media attributes ‘subversive, communal propaganda’ to RSS shakhas. He wrote, “My memories of what happened at our shakha between 6 and 7 p.m. each weekday evening are completely different—we marched about in our khaki shorts, did some yoga, worked out in a traditional outdoor gymnasium with no fancy equipment, sang songs and chanted Sanskrit verses that we did not understand the meanings of, played games and had a bunch of fun with our fellows.”

The statements by the Four More Shots actor created a stir on the internet, and he became a Twitter trend.

Reacting on the same, Soman tweeted, “Trending at 54 for an experience I had at the age of 10. 🤪🤪🤪🤪 wish it was about swimming, which was at the same time!”

Trending at 54 for an experience I had at the age of 10. 🤪🤪🤪🤪 wish it was about swimming, which was at the same time! — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) March 10, 2020

Responding on his tweet, his wife Ankita Konwar wrote, “Wow a childhood experience can really stir up some conversations I think I was chasing butterflies when I was 10. Anyone else?”

On the work front, Milind Soman will next be seen in the second season of Amazon Prime Video’s web series Four More Shots Please.

